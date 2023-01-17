Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account.
Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Laible had scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Houston Christian and North Texas. In his three-year career at Hutchinson — two as the primary starter — Laible completed 353 of his 627 passes for 5,812 yards, good for 9.3 yards per attempt, though that number declined each season.
The signal-caller from Little Elm, Texas, threw 65 career touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Laible provides Missouri with, at minimum, an arm for spring football that the Tigers badly need. Redshirt freshman Sam Horn is the only healthy scholarship quarterback Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz will have this spring. Returning starter Brady Cook is recovering from shoulder surgery, and incoming freshman Gabarri Johnson won’t arrive until June.
The Tigers have walk-ons Tommy Lock and Brett Brown to take reps as well, with Laible now in the fold.
