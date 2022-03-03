INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tyler Badie has been in Indianapolis for three days, which were mainly spent meeting with NFL teams. Between these few days and his time at the Senior Bowl, Badie has met with almost all 32 of them.
“Basically all of them are just general information,” Badie said. “Nothing’s really sticking out. Really, I’m just going day-by-day and going with the flow, and just telling everybody about myself.”
He’ll go through on-field drills Friday, but Badie is confident that he’s already shown teams enough to be drafted higher than many anticipate, which can range anywhere from Day 2 to the back end of the draft.
“Everything has been going really smooth,” Badie said. “Film work, board work, just my overall background and how I play. I guess there’s a lot of teams, and everything’s going really smooth for me.”
Here’s everything else Badie said at his media availability, slightly edited for length and clarity:
On the Senior Bowl and if he feels like he missed out by not playing in the game:
“Definitely not. My biggest thing is just go out there and compete every day. Being down at the Senior Bowl is the best of the best competition, and that’s the environment I want to be in. The combine’s the same way, best of the best competition, and I’m ready to compete again.”
On Barry Odom and Eli Drinkwitz:
“It was two different sides of coaching. Barry Odom was definitely a defensive-minded coach, Coach Drinkwitz is the offensive mastermind. So definitely just learning different styles of coaching, and I feel like it helped me out. Coach (Derek) Dooley was more so who I talked to as far as offense, and Coach Drink was more of the offensive guy for me in my last two years. They both taught me different things. Two great dudes.”
On sitting behind Larry Rountree III and Damarea Crockett:
“That’s two great running backs that I just sat around. I’ve just been a sponge, soaked up a lot of information from them. Just sat there and learned a lot from them, and just figured out how to be a lead back. A lot of times people see it as something where they can just move around, but I take it as an opportunity.”
On what he learned from them:
“Just be patient. Be patient and study the playbook. A lot of times, people will get tired of doing the little things as far as the playbook and just details of plays. They just tell me to stick to it, my time will come. I was just patient and waited, and my time definitely came.”
On his most impressive game tape:
“I talk about Florida a lot. At halftime, I believe I had 14 carries for 30 yards and then I finished the game with over 100 yards and a touchdown. That was also the game that we became bowl eligible. I feel like that’s a big game for our team, just coming together and building that chemistry to where we can play against anybody, and we knew that, beating Florida.”
On what Michael Maietti can bring to an NFL team:
“He’s a hard worker, he’s a great teammate. That’s what you want in the locker room, especially when you talk about building culture and being there for your teammates. I feel like he just shows great leadership skills, and everything that goes within a team that wants to be successful.”
On the weirdest question a team asked him:
“They asked me what I watched on Netflix like three times in a row, and I just didn’t really know what to say. I was talking about Euphoria and then after that I was pretty much done. I just kind of binge-watch shows and Netflix and then I move onto something else.”
On what he’ll miss most about Missouri and what he’d say to future Missouri recruits:
“Definitely the team aspect, the locker room aspect of being in Missouri. We were a tight-knit family, you know? At the end of the day, we didn’t win everything that we really wanted to but we won the games that were important and we got bowl eligible. That was one of the things that we talked about, was winning a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. I feel like that’s what we did. Speaking to the younger guys, I feel like I’m just a walking testimony. You don’t have to be 6-foot, 200-something pounds to play in the SEC. I was about 5’8”, 194 pounds and I played in and dominated the SEC. So I feel like if you’re just mentally tough and you focus and learn the plays, I feel like you can thrive in any formation, any system, at any level.”
On if he’s been doubted due to his size:
“Definitely. You think about SEC backs, you think about 6-foot guys, you know, big guys, so a lot of people were like, ‘Can he handle the workload? Can he do that?’ But at the end of the day, I answered the questions, you know, had over 260 carries, led the SEC in rushing, so I’m just putting all the doubt to rest now.”
On what it meant to break Missouri’s single-season rushing record:
“Definitely means a lot. I just like the fact that our team came together. At Arkansas, I had 41 carries. Going into that game, the idea wasn’t to get Tyler the single-season record. We fell short, losing that game, but at the end of the day in the fourth quarter, our team came together because we just talked about, ‘Hey, it’s not about me, we’re gonna get this record for Tyler.’ I feel like we just came together as a team, and it really stuck out and stuck with me for a long time.”
On where he’s been working out throughout the pre-draft process:
“I’ve just been working at Pete Bommarito’s (Bommarito Performance Systems) in Davie, Florida. It’s a big speed program. Just working on 40 (yard dashes), technique, all types of stuff, but definitely my nutrition, stuff like that.”
On if there are any other draft prospects training with him:
“Jaylen Warren, Kennedy Brooks, they’re both here. Oklahoma State running back and Oklahoma running back, they’re both here right now.”
On which NFL running backs he models his game after:
“When I was a kid, I loved Reggie Bush. I always had arguments, talking about, ‘He’s the best college running back to ever touch the field.’ So watching Reggie Bush being so electric and making big plays for his team, I felt like I was the same way and I tried to emulate that when I was in college. When it was me and Larry, we had the same dynamic that they had at USC. Now watching film, and just studying the game more, I kind of modeled my game after Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey. Just how Christian McCaffrey sets up his routes in one-on-one situations, I feel like that best fits my game and my versatility. Aaron Jones, in the playoff game he had 6 receptions for 100 yards. The game’s changing, you gotta be able to be out there in all phases of the game, and I feel like I can do that really well.”
On the value of the modern running back running back in the NFL:
“Definitely, it’s way more important now. You have to be versatile, you gotta be able to catch the ball. I had 54 receptions (last season), over 1000 yards receiving in my career. I feel like I fit the mold of what an NFL running back is nowadays, and I feel like I’m gonna keep proving it and showing it.
On the overall experience in Indianapolis:
“I’d just say I’m keeping the same positive attitude. A lot of people know that it’s gonna be a grueling process. You’re gonna wait a long time, you’re gonna sit a long time. But I mean, soak it in. Grateful to be in this position. A lot of people would risk it all to be right where I’m sitting. So I’m just grateful and blessed to be in this position, and just getting an opportunity to show what I can do.”