Former Missouri running back Tyler Badie posted above-average numbers at the NFL Combine on Friday, running a 4.45 seconds official 40-yard dash.
Badie also jumped 33½ inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump. Badie did not do the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press, instead saving the change-of-direction drills and upper-body strength drill for Missouri’s pro day.
He won’t wow anyone with his numbers — 4.49 won’t blow anyone away, especially at 5-foot-8, 197 pounds with 29 ⅜-inch arms and 9 ⅛-inch hands. However, his tape and production in his senior year should be enough to get Badie drafted at some point in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft and safely onto an NFL roster.
While South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. and Rutgers’ Isaih Pacheco finished with the best 40 times among backs, Iowa State’s Breece Hall had the best overall day with a 4.39 official 40-yard dash and elite jumping scores. Hall did that at 5-foot-11, 217 pounds.
The website Mock Draft Database, which tracks NFL players’ draft stocks by taking a consensus of big boards and mock drafts on the internet, has Badie as the No. 149 overall player and a 5th-round pick. The draft begins April 28.