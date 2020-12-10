Wednesday marked the anniversary of Eliah Drinkwitz's hiring at Missouri, but it was something that had yet to cross the coach's mind when he spoke to reporters Tuesday.
It's likely his mind was elsewhere, as the Tigers are hosting No. 9 Georgia on Saturday with a chance to contend for second place in the SEC East. Still, he was quick to note how quickly time has flown.
"Boy, it's been a year now," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, it's been a wild ride. And it's actually, for me, been a wild two years just to be honest. Haven't had really much time to take a breath and relax on any of it."
This time a year ago, Drinkwitz was winding down his first season with Sun Belt Conference champions Appalachian State when Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk and company rendezvoused with him at a Hampton Inn in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to bring him to Columbia.
Now, Drinkwitz is in the thralls of his first season in Missouri, with a Tiger team that's 5-3 and results that are "far better than what most would have predicted."
"One of the main things for this year was to lay a foundation," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "To really instill who we want to be moving forward and make sure everybody — whether it's the administration, the players, the organization — knew how we were going to operate on a day-to-day basis, and how we were going to play the game and the expectation of performance."
The coach went on to riff more on the results, as well as recruiting and off-the-field changes; a spiel that — while meant to explain his first year — was also indicative of Missouri football's last week.
Most notably, the Tigers' win against Arkansas continued Missouri's success in the Battle Line Rivalry. It was also the second close contest the Tigers have won under Drinkwitz this season, and it cemented Missouri's high placement in the SEC East.
It put the Tigers at No. 3 in the division, and they won't finish any lower, regardless of how the season pans out. The win likely helped Missouri receive its first ranking all season on Monday, when the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked the Tigers No. 25 in the country. On Sunday, the Tigers received votes in both the AP and Coaches' polls.
It's a far cry from what several expected, according to Drinkwitz. He's has the proof, too.
"I've got a couple of screenshots of people that predicted us to only win two games; so they can have those screenshots back," Drinkwitz said in November following a 17-10 win against South Carolina. "I think that, for me, is the biggest thing, is just for our team having a chip on their shoulder, people counting us out before we even got to the fight. There's no quit in us."
He echoed those same words Tuesday.
"We're never out of the fight, we have great fight," Drinkwitz said. "We're not always perfect, but we play with a lot of energy and a lot of effort."
The coach also said that recruiting is "speaking for itself." During the offseason, Missouri made a splash in the Southeastern Conference and the state of Missouri, nabbing high-profile in-state prospects to elevate its 2021 recruiting class.
"I think we're slowly but surely locking down the state, making sure that the best players in this state play for their state school, proving that they can win here, proving that they can be noticed and recognized here and prove that they can be developed here," Drinkwitz said.
Four-star defensive end Travion Ford and four-star quarterback Tyler Macon highlight the 2021 class, but Missouri is already getting a start on 2022. It made another splash Friday, nabbing four-star safety Isaac Thompson, a St. Louis University High School product.
At his announcement ceremony, Thompson had the hats of bluechip programs sitting in front of him — Texas, Michigan and Florida — with Arkansas and Missouri hats betwixt. Still, he chose the Tigers.
“It’s just the home state,” Thompson said via livestream. “I couldn’t get better than playing SEC ball an hour away from home with the whole city behind me and the whole state of Missouri behind me.”
There's also the potential of a new indoor football facility, which the UM System Board of Curators approved a feasibility study for Sunday. Devine Pavilion has been in operation since 1999, but it only houses a 70-yard field. It was at the top of Drinkwitz's wishlist when he came to Missouri and he didn't waste time pitching it Tuesday.
"We've got to fundraise," Drinkwitz said. "We're going to need the state to, you know, the boosters to match our energy and step forward and help us find ways to raise that money."
So, as Missouri heads into the twilight of its first season in the Eliah Drinkwitz era, it's been "the foundation of what I said in our first press conference of what we had to do."
"We're doing it," Drinkwitz said. "We're not there yet, y'know, we got a long way to go. And I'm not satisfied. But we are started."