Try not to get too far ahead of yourselves here — after all, the start of the Tigers' 2019 season is still more than three weeks away — but you can start planning in earnest for 2020 now that Missouri has finalized the dates for next year's football schedule.
The 2020 season features seven home games, including Southeastern Conference opponents Georgia and Kentucky on consecutive Saturdays in October. And the Tigers will end the season with back to back home games against Louisiana on Nov. 21 and the annual Battle Line rivalry game against Arkansas on Nov. 28.
The other home games are against Central Arkansas on Sept. 5, Vanderbilt on Sept. 12, and Eastern Michigan on Sept. 26.
In addition to road games against SEC foes South Carolina (Sept. 19), Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Nov. 7) and Florida (Nov. 14), Missouri will travel to Provo, Utah, for its first-ever game at BYU on Oct. 10.
The complete 2020 schedule:
Sept. 5: CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Sept. 12: VANDERBILT
Sept. 19: at South Carolina
Sept. 26: EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 3: at Tennessee
Oct. 10: at BYU
Oct. 17: GEORGIA
Oct. 24: KENTUCKY (2020 Homecoming)
Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
Nov. 14: at Florida
Nov. 21: LOUISIANA
Nov. 28: ARKANSAS