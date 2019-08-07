Try not to get too far ahead of yourselves here — after all, the start of the Tigers' 2019 season is still more than three weeks away — but you can start planning in earnest for 2020 now that Missouri has finalized the dates for next year's football schedule.

The 2020 season features seven home games, including Southeastern Conference opponents Georgia and Kentucky on consecutive Saturdays in October. And the Tigers will end the season with back to back home games against Louisiana on Nov. 21 and the annual Battle Line rivalry game against Arkansas on Nov. 28.

The other home games are against Central Arkansas on Sept. 5, Vanderbilt on Sept. 12, and Eastern Michigan on Sept. 26.

In addition to road games against SEC foes South Carolina (Sept. 19), Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Nov. 7) and Florida (Nov. 14), Missouri will travel to Provo, Utah, for its first-ever game at BYU on Oct. 10.

The complete 2020 schedule:

Sept. 5: CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 12: VANDERBILT

Sept. 19: at South Carolina

Sept. 26: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: at BYU

Oct. 17: GEORGIA

Oct. 24: KENTUCKY (2020 Homecoming)

Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

Nov. 14: at Florida

Nov. 21: LOUISIANA

Nov. 28: ARKANSAS

                                   

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.