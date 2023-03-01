Darius Robinson jumps for the ball (copy)

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) attempts to bat down a pass against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

After losing its top three contributors at defensive end, Missouri is trying anything and everything to replace them. That includes arguably its best defensive tackle.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Monday that Darius Robinson will take reps in spring practice at defensive end, and Wednesday, Missouri’s defensive coaches explained why. While roster construction — MU returns all of its contributors at defensive tackle and almost none of them at defensive end — was a factor, the decision was not made purely out of necessity.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you