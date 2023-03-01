After losing its top three contributors at defensive end, Missouri is trying anything and everything to replace them. That includes arguably its best defensive tackle.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Monday that Darius Robinson will take reps in spring practice at defensive end, and Wednesday, Missouri’s defensive coaches explained why. While roster construction — MU returns all of its contributors at defensive tackle and almost none of them at defensive end — was a factor, the decision was not made purely out of necessity.
“I’m not saying he’s this guy yet, but skill set-wise, to me, he can be similar to a J.J. Watt,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “(We can) move him around and try to put him on mismatches, because he combines a good deal of speed and power.”
That’s a lofty comparison, but the Tigers’ coaching staff believes Robinson can be a threat inside and outside. Additionally, interior defensive line coach Al Davis said that it might be in Robinson’s best interest to play both spots.
“It helps show his versatility,” Davis said. “For his personal growth, it’s good that he has the opportunity to go out and perform.”
Davis also explained that Robinson taking reps outside gives younger defensive tackles like Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, both redshirt freshmen, a chance to crack the rotation. Coaches have constantly raved about Gracial and Marshall since they entered the program, and they know they’ll need them to be key contributors when Robinson, Kristian Williams, Jayden Jernigan, Realus George Jr. and Josh Landry leave.
Robinson is embracing the challenge. He feels rusty because he hasn’t played outside since high school, but he knows what it could do for both the team and his draft stock.
“You've gotta realize, when you watch all the other D-linemen, D-tackles, D-ends in the country, not a lot of them are gonna be able to play every position,” Robinson said. “My main thing is taking the coaching, being the best I can at all the positions; any way I can help the team win.”
Davis clarified that Robinson is still the Tigers’ starting three-technique, where he established himself as a potential pro player in 2022. In terms of competition to start at defensive end, the Tigers brought in two transfers: Austin Firestone from Northwestern and Joe Moore from Arizona State.
Firestone is a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman who Baker believes has room and time to develop throughout his career at MU.
“Big, powerful kid, very coachable,” Baker said. “He’s gonna do exactly what he’s coached to do. He’s fundamentally sound. … He’s the youngest, as well, so he has a ton of growth, in my opinion.”
With Moore, Baker focused on his “twitch,” which essentially means how quickly he reacts to the snap of the football and the offensive line's movements.
“He provides, really, something probably we didn’t even have last year, in my opinion, as far as an edge rusher guy that’s able to use that twitchiness and beat offensive tackles,” Baker said.
Not to be forgotten are the incumbents, Arden Walker and Johnny Walker Jr., who started the Gasparilla Bowl. They will have every opportunity to earn full-time starting jobs in their third and fourth years, respectively, at Missouri.
“They did a good job in the bowl game, did a good job in the preparation,” defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples said. “Just from yesterday’s practice, those guys are hungry, working hard, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what those guys can continue to improve.”
There’s one more route Missouri went to find a contributor off the edge this offseason. Ben Straatmann is a preferred walk-on from Missouri S&T. He led Division II in sacks in 2021 as a junior. And, according to Baker, he is in Columbia because of Tigers running back Cody Schrader.
Schrader transferred from Division II Truman State last season and became the Tigers’ starting running back, even though Drinkwitz admitted he was an afterthought when he joined the team.
Baker learned about Straatmann through his position coach, whom he met after meeting his family member at a Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere tractor speaking engagement last year. The position coach called Baker about Straatmann, who was about to enter the transfer portal, and Baker asked him why Straatmann wanted to join the Tigers.
“He said, ‘Well, he saw what Cody Schrader did from the D-II level, and he wants to try to prove that he can play at y’all’s level as well,’” Baker said. “‘I said, ‘Tell him to come on, man.’”
Regardless of how Straatmann joined the Tigers, Baker and Peoples like what they see. They see a powerful pass rusher who has a long track record of production and the maturity that comes with it — Straatmann is entering his seventh year in college football.
“I do think he’s gonna have a role in some form or fashion on this team,” Baker said.