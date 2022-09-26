The Kansas City Chiefs were edged out 20-17 by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Although suffering their first loss of the season, the Chiefs were backed by impressive play from former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton.
Bolton landed two hits on quarterback Matt Ryan, sacking the veteran twice. The second-round pick totaled nine tackles — six solo and one tackle for loss — with one stuff on a fourth down diving attempt by running back Jonathan Taylor.
Linebackers Harris, Golden get active
Detroit linebacker Charles Harris battled in an NFC North bout Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, who won 28-24 at home. Harris totaled two solo tackles, one for a loss, with two hits on quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Markus Golden totaled one tackle and two quarterback hits for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals suffered their second loss of the season 20-12.
Okwuegbunam grabs one pass in quiet night
In a low-scoring affair under the Sunday night lights, Albert Okwuegbunam reeled in one reception for 12 yards. The tight end was targeted twice in the Denver Broncos’ 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Elliott’s Browns secure second win
Jordan Elliott collected two solo tackles in the Cleveland Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. On the year, Elliott has totaled four tackles in his third season with Cleveland.
Transactions
Yasir Durant signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad this past week. The guard was waived by the New England Patriots on Aug. 30 after playing one season for the AFC East team.
Houston placed Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list this past week after missing Week 2 for the Texans. There are no reports on what the future holds for Britt after an uncharacteristic first week on the offensive line, but retirement is speculated.
The Texans added offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace Sims to the practice squad prior to their Week 3 bout with the Chicago Bears. Houston waived Wallace Sims on Aug. 30 after signing with the team during the summer.