The Kansas City Chiefs were edged out 20-17 by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Although suffering their first loss of the season, the Chiefs were backed by impressive play from former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton.

Bolton landed two hits on quarterback Matt Ryan, sacking the veteran twice. The second-round pick totaled nine tackles — six solo and one tackle for loss — with one stuff on a fourth down diving attempt by running back Jonathan Taylor.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

