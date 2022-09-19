Chargers Chiefs Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel (4) hands the ball off to Chargers running back Sony Michel (20) during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in Kansas City.

 Reed Hoffmann/The Associated Press

Nothing excites “Mizzou Twitter” quite like Chase Daniel entering an NFL game, and he did so in prime time Thursday night.

Daniel, now in his 13th season, entered the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter after star quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to injure his midsection. Daniel handed the ball to running back Sony Michel, who gained four yards, then exited the game after Herbert was deemed healthy enough to return.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

