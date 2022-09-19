Nothing excites “Mizzou Twitter” quite like Chase Daniel entering an NFL game, and he did so in prime time Thursday night.
Daniel, now in his 13th season, entered the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter after star quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to injure his midsection. Daniel handed the ball to running back Sony Michel, who gained four yards, then exited the game after Herbert was deemed healthy enough to return.
As it does every other time Daniel enters a game, the internet rightly proclaimed him a winner in the business of football. Daniel has made almost $42 million as a backup quarterback in his long career, despite throwing only 261 passes.
If Herbert doesn’t leave a game again this year, Daniel will have made $2 million for a single handoff.
Bolton shines in prime time
On the other side of the Chiefs-Chargers Thursday night game, Nick Bolton added another 10 tackles in a key divisional win over the Bolts. Bolton leads a so-far good Chiefs defense in tackles with 20, helping his team hold a potent Chargers offense to 24 points.
Included in those tackles was a key third-down stop on Austin Ekeler, LA’s star running back. Bolton, the NFL’s rookie tackling leader with 112, looks to be well on his way to a productive Year 2.
Harris picks up safety
Detroit Lions edge rusher Charles Harris, a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, strip-sacked Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the first quarter of the Lions’ Week 2 win. The fumble went out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.
Harris also had three pressures in Detroit’s home opener, one week after picking up seven tackles, one for loss in the Lions’ loss to the Eagles. Harris will line up opposite No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson this season in what the Lions hope is a dangerous edge-rushing duo.
Borom run-blocks well, struggles in pass protection
Larry Borom got the start again at right tackle for the Chicago Bears, who went to Green Bay for another defeat at the hands of the Packers.
Borom was superb in the run game, as was the rest of the Chicago offensive line. He helped clear the way for David Montgomery to pick up 122 yards on 15 carries and Khalil Herbert to gain another 38 on only four. However, in the passing game it was a different story.
Going up against talented edge rusher Rashan Gary for most of the night, Borom gave up a key sack at the start of the third quarter. Gary tormented Bears quarterback Justin Fields for much of the evening.
Morse, Evans play Monday night
Center Mitch Morse and cornerback Akayleb Evans play Monday night for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Both teams are looking to start 2-0 and are seen as contenders to play deep into January and February.