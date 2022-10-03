Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott picked up his first sack of the season in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
The 2020 third-round pick had a half-sack last season, but he didn’t have a full sack until Sunday. He broke free on a tackle-end twist and took down Falcons' quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Elliott— the only healthy starter on the Browns’ defensive line with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan out— played 50 out of 55 possible snaps. Elliott continues to impress for Cleveland this season.
Okwuegbunam losing playing time
Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap in a loss to the Raiders on Sundaydespite seemingly not suffering an injury. His snap count has declined each week since the season began, going from 44 to 38 to 22 to one.
Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson paced the Broncos’ tight ends with 41 and 24 snaps, respectively, and rookie Greg Dulcich is expected to return for Week 5. A healthy scratch seems entirely possible for the former Missouri star.
Okwuegbunam was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draftdespite heading into his redshirt junior season at Missouri with first-round buzz. He seemed destined to start for the Broncos at tight end this season after Noah Fant was traded to Seattle, but his lack of blocking ability hasn’t helped him gain favor with new coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Morse returns, helps lead Bills to close win
After missing Week 3, Bills center Mitch Morse returned and helped guide Buffalo to a gritty 23-20 win over the Ravens. With Morse at the helm, Buffalo ran for 125 yards on 25 carriesled by quarterback Josh Allen’s 70 yards on 11 attempts. Allen scored the Bills’ only rushing touchdown.
After the game, Stefon Diggs said he talked to Morse before the game and discussed how the two of them had experience that would help the team late in games.
Buffalo, often cited as the best team in the NFL, is 3-1 with a home game against the Steelers up next in Week 5.