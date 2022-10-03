Browns Falcons Football

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) celebrates a sack against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Atlanta. It was the third-round pick's first sack of the season.

 John Bazemore, The Associated Press

Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott picked up his first sack of the season in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

The 2020 third-round pick had a half-sack last season, but he didn’t have a full sack until Sunday. He broke free on a tackle-end twist and took down Falcons' quarterback Marcus Mariota.

