Vikings Commanders Football

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans plays against the Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md.

 Daniel Kucin Jr/The Associated Press

Akayleb Evans made his mark Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Stepping up in response to injury, the Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback totaled six tackles, four by himself and two behind the line of scrimmage.

Cameron Dantzler exited with an ankle injury that paved way for more playing time for Evans. Selected in the fourth round in the 2022 draft, Evans was pivotal in the Vikings’ 20-17 victory Sunday, breaking up a pass on fourth-and-1.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism

