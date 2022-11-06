Akayleb Evans made his mark Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Stepping up in response to injury, the Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback totaled six tackles, four by himself and two behind the line of scrimmage.
Cameron Dantzler exited with an ankle injury that paved way for more playing time for Evans. Selected in the fourth round in the 2022 draft, Evans was pivotal in the Vikings’ 20-17 victory Sunday, breaking up a pass on fourth-and-1.
Evans made the trip to Columbia for homecoming along with his mother and his former teammate, Allie Green IV. Evans and Green transferred from Tulsa to Missouri for the 2021 season, ending in NFL opportunities for both in the spring.
Stay Golden; Bolton up
Markus Golden totaled six tackles for the Arizona Cardinals, three solo and one for a loss, against the Seattle Seahawks. The defensive end picked up half of a sack on Geno Smith and hit the quarterback four times.
During Sunday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefslinebacker Nick Bolton had three tackles against the Tennessee Titans. The second-year linebacker picked up one by himself and one for a loss.
Injury update
Charles Harris played 10 snaps for the Detroit Lions on Sunday after missing three consecutive weeks with a groin injury. The linebacker didn’t record a stat. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Larry Borom missed Week 8 with a concussion. Upon his return for Week 9, Borom was moved to backup right tackle.