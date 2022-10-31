Week 8 in the NFL was quieter for former Missouri players plying their trade among the sport’s elite.
With the Kansas City Chiefs on bye and several other ex-Tigers recovering from injury, not many played snaps.
Still, some former Missouri players did see the field this past weekend. Here’s what went down:
Those who tuned in to watch the New York Jets defeat the New England Patriots 22-17 saw two former Tigers square off.
Connor McGovern made his eighth start of the season on the Jets’ offensive line while Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe recorded his first tackle of 2022.
Mitch Morse started at center for the fourth consecutive game as his Buffalo Bills defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Upstate New York.
Sunday marked Morse’s sixth start of the 2022 NFL season and he put on a show in front of a national audience, leading a line that allowed just two sacks in its first Sunday Night Football game at home since 2020.
Nick Bolton took a break last weekend as the Chiefs enjoyed their bye week.
Bolton has made 70 tackles, including two sacks, as KC nears the halfway point of its season with a 5-2 record. The Missouri-made linebacker returns to the limelight when the Chiefs host the TennesseeTitans at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
