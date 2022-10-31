Week 8 in the NFL was quieter for former Missouri players plying their trade among the sport’s elite.

With the Kansas City Chiefs on bye and several other ex-Tigers recovering from injury, not many played snaps.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you