Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock returned to the Denver Broncos lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens for the first time since the 2020 season.
Broncos starting QB Teddy Bridgewater was evaluated for concussion at the half and was officially ruled out midway through the third quarter.
Lock went 12 of 21 for 113 yards, was sacked three times for a 15-yard loss and was picked off in the end zone on his final pass attempt of the game with approximately 10 seconds left, leaving the Broncos down 16 points.
Bridgewater had seen all of Denver’s snaps since being named the starter prior to the first game of the season, going 3-0 in the games he completed. Under concussion protocol, it could be several days until he returns to practice, though he could still be available for the Broncos’ game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ex-Tiger tight end Albert Okwuegbunam also featured in Denver’s game against Baltimore. He recorded one reception on two targets for 11 yards.
Bolton’s production decreases
Nick Bolton had his least productive day as a Kansas City Chief thus far, recording two solo tackles as his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30.
The rookie linebacker consistently ranked close to the top of the Chiefs’ tackling leaders in each of his first three games. Eight players notched higher totals than him against the Eagles. It was his lowest single-game total in the regular season.
Featured
Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker Markus Golden recorded two tackles and forced a fumble as the Cardinals defeated the LA Rams 37-20 to remain undefeated.
New England Patriots: Offensive tackle Yasir Durant played 20 offensive and four special teams snaps as the Pats lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17.
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: Buffalo center Mitch Morse and Houston center Justin Britt had very different days Sunday, as Josh Allen and the Bills racked up 40 points without reply. Morse played 88% of the Bills’ offensive snaps, while Britt started them all for the Texans.
Not featured
Denver Broncos: After taking his first snaps of the season in Week 3, running back Damarea Crockett once again saw no action for the Broncos in Week 4.
Chicago Bears: Offensive lineman Larry Borom sat out for the third straight week with an injury. He has been on the short-term injured reserve list — requiring players to sit out three weeks —since being pulled Week 1 with an ankle injury. He is now eligible to be placed back on the active roster.
Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott played in 22% of the Browns’ defensive snaps in their 14-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Still to come
Former MU teammates and NFL rookies Larry Rountree III and Tyree Gillespie could go up against one another Monday evening, when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders.