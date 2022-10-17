With each passing week, Nick Bolton adds to his case to be an All-Pro selection.
Vying for the top spot in the AFC, Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of taking the conference lead, but that didn’t stop the linebacker from continuing his best season yet.
Bolton totaled 13 tackles, nine of those being solo tackles and two for loss, against the Buffalo Bills. On the year, the MU product ranks sixth in the NFL in tackles with 60 after Sunday’s contests.
“I think he’s a spark plug for that defense,” Bills center and former MU standout Mitch Morse said in an interview this past week. “We were talking about it in the offensive line room, and he seems to be towards every tackle, making a lot of plays. And I think he has the green light for that defense.”
Bolton, with the assistance of L’Jarius Sneed, prevented a first down on third-and-1 in the fourth quarter. The combo wrapped up running back Devin Singletary, but quarterback Josh Allen snuck his way to a first down one play later. The drive ended in a go-ahead touchdown for the Bills.
Stay Golden, Markus
Although they dropped to 2-4 on the season, the Arizona Cardinals were highlighted by their defense — with one of the better performances coming from outside linebacker Markus Golden. The former second-round pick collected eight tackles against the Seattle Seahawks — four coming by himself and two for loss.
From other box scores around the NFL on Sunday, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott picked up to two tackles — one solo — against the New England Patriots.