Jets Vikings Football

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans gets set for a play against the Jets on Dec. 4 in Minneapolis.

 Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans gets set for a play against the Jets on Dec. 4 in Minneapolis.

A week after suffering his second concussion in as many games, the Minnesota Vikings moved cornerback Akayleb Evans to injured reserve. Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell recently said Evans’ latest concussion was his third of the 2022 season.

Evans has been in and out of the Vikings’ lineup since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made 23 tackles and forced a fumble in the 10 games he has played in this season. The former Tiger will miss the next four games due to his placement on IR, which would see him return to the lineup for Minnesota’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 8 at Soldier Field.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

