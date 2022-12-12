A week after suffering his second concussion in as many games, the Minnesota Vikings moved cornerback Akayleb Evans to injured reserve. Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell recently said Evans’ latest concussion was his third of the 2022 season.
Evans has been in and out of the Vikings’ lineup since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made 23 tackles and forced a fumble in the 10 games he has played in this season. The former Tiger will miss the next four games due to his placement on IR, which would see him return to the lineup for Minnesota’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 8 at Soldier Field.
Bolton leads KC in tackles as Chiefs down Broncos
Nick Bolton added nine more tackles to his 2022 resume in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-28 win against the Denver Broncos.
Bolton is up to 131 tackles on the season, an improvement over the 112 tackles he made as a rookie. He has started each of Kansas City’s 13 games this season and leads the team in tackles. He returns to action Sunday as the Chiefs travel to Houston to take on the Texans.
Offensive line update
Mitch Morse’s Buffalo Bills and Connor McGovern’s New York Jets faced one another last Sunday with Morse and the Bills coming out 20-12 winners Buffalo. Both former Tigers started for their respective offensive lines.
In Pittsburgh, Trystan Colon started as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. Baltimore next faces the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m Saturday in Cleveland.
Meanwhile in Ohio
Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott assisted with two tackles as Cleveland lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 on Sunday in Cincinnati.