Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Bolton leads Chiefs defense on forgettable night
The Buffalo Bills gashed Kansas City for 38 points and 436 total yards Sunday night. In a game with few to nobright spots on defense for the Chiefs, former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton led the team with six tackles, all of them solo, and two for loss. No other Chief had more than four.
Former Tigers on the Broncos
After receiving playing time early in the season and making his first start in Week 4, former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's season hit an abrupt halt Saturday. He was placed on the short-term injured reserve list with a hamstring ailment before Denver's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be eligible to come off the list in three weeks.
Fellow Bronco and former Tiger Drew Lock didn't play a week after filling in for injured starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who returned to action against Pittsburgh.
Additionally, running back Damarea Crockett didn't play any snaps on offense for the Broncos, but he did see action on special teams.
Featured
New England Patriots: Offensive lineman Yasir Durant played eight snaps — two on offense and six on special teams — in New England's win over the Houston Texans.
Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker Markus Golden had three tackles, two solo, against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott recorded a tackle in Cleveland's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie played 13 special teams snaps against the Chicago Bears.
Not featured
Chicago Bears: Offensive lineman Larry Borom remained sidelined with an ankle injury.
New England Patriots: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe has still yet to see action this year.