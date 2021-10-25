Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
On an ugly day for the Chiefs’ defense, former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton had the best game of his young career, posting a career-high 15 total tackles. Nine were solo and four were for loss.
Bolton now has 39 tackles and has started all seven games this season.
Golden factors into Cardinal victory
Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden was all over the stat sheet against the Texans on Sunday, picking up two sacks, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Arizona allowed just five points. The veteran is up to six sacks and 19 total tackles.
Featured
Ravens: Center Trystan Colon-Castillo was on the field for 15 offensive plays and two on special teams.
Patriots: Offensive lineman Yasir Durant played three snaps on special teams.
Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie played 11 snaps on special teams against Philadelphia.
Not featured
Broncos: Neither quarterback Drew Lock nor running back Damarea Crockett played in Denver’s loss to Cleveland. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was out with a hamstring injury.
Patriots: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe remained on the injured reserve list.