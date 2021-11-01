Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Just days after being taken off injured reserve, offensive linemanLarry Borom made his first career start for the Chicago Bears in their 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Borom suffered an ankle injury during Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. The fifth-round pick started in place of Germain Ifedi and was chosen over Elijah Wilkinson.
Featured
Broncos: Wide receiver Albert Okwuegbunam returned from the IR list and tallied three receptions for 34 yards in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday.
Cardinals: Outside linebacker Markus Golden played 43 snaps and had a combined five tackles in Arizona’s Thursday night loss to Green Bay. He now has 24 total tackles this season and six sacks.
Browns: Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott played 36 snaps for Cleveland and recorded three tackles.
Bills: Offensive lineman Mitch Morse started and played 100% of snaps in Buffalo’s 26-11 win over Miami.
Lions: Defensive end Charles Harris recorded three solo tackles and three assisted tackles in 53 snaps during Detroit’s 44-6 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chargers: Running back Larry Rountree III had four carries for 11 yards in his team’s loss to New England.
Rams: Tight end Kendall Blanton played 21 offensive snaps for Los Angeles.
Jets: Offensive lineman Connor McGovern played 84 snaps in New York’s win over Cincinnati.
Chiefs: Linebacker Nick Bolton had 11 total tackles, four of which were solo, and a QB hit in Kansas City’s 20-17 home win against the Giants on Monday.
Not featured
Broncos: Neither quarterback Drew Lock nor running back Damarea Crockett appeared for Denver.
Texans: Center Justin Britt was placed on injured reserve by Houston on Saturday.
Buccaneers: Quarterback Blaine Gabbert did not play in Tampa Bay’s 36-27 loss against New Orleans.
Patriots: Offensive tackle Yasir Durant did not appear in New England’s loss to the Chargers.