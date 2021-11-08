Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden had five tackles and three sacks Sunday as the Cardinals beat San Francisco. He now has nine sacks and three multi-sack games. His career high is 12.5 sacks in 2016.
Bolton continues solid rookie season
Linebacker Nick Bolton had a single solo tackle and four assisted as the Chiefs beat the Green Bay Packers 13-7. He also had a pair of passes defended. He’s started all nine of the Chiefs’ games and has 71 total tackles and nine for loss, both team highs.
Lock in COVID-19 protocols
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and was not present for the Broncos’ win over the Dallas Cowboys. Lock has spent this season backing up Teddy Bridgewater. He made one start with Bridgewater injured in Week 4 against Baltimore, throwing for 113 yards and an interception.
Lock is reportedly fully vaccinated.
Featured
Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie played 14 snaps on special teams.
Chargers: Running back Larry Rountree III had one rushing attempt for one yard against the Eagles. He was also on the field for nine special-teams plays.
Ravens: Center Trystan Colon-Castillo played five snaps against Minnesota.
Vikings: Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had four tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Ravens.
Not featured
Patriots: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe remained on the injured reserve. Offensive tackle Yasir Durant didn’t appear in New England’s win over Carolina.