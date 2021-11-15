Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Larry Rountree III had a chance to show off his dance moves during the LA Chargers’ 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The rookie running back spun around, hit the ground, spun again and did a few high kicks following his 1-yard touchdown run. It was his first professional score. The celebration attracted many compliments on Twitter.
Rountree has had 34 carries for the Chargers this season totaling 82 yards. Los Angeles drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Featured
Cardinals: Markus Golden had one solo tackle in Arizona’s 34-10 loss to Carolina. Beau Brinkley (long snapper) played six snaps on special teams.
Bills: Mitch Morse played 93% of snaps in Buffalo’s 45-17 win over the New York Jets.
Browns: Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott had two tackles across 39 snaps in Cleveland’s loss to New England.
Broncos: Running back Damarea Crockett appeared on special teams and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam had three receptions on three targets for 77 yards.
Chiefs: Linebacker Nick Bolton had four total tackles in Kansas City’s 41-14 win against Las Vegas.
Vikings: Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson made two QB hits in Minnesota’s win.
Not featured
Ravens: Center Trystan Colon-Castillo did not appear in Baltimore’s 22-10 loss to Miami.
Broncos: Quarterback Drew Lock did not play in Denver’s 30-13 loss to Philadelphia.
Texans: Offensive lineman Justin Britt did not appear for Houston.
Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie played no snaps in Las Vegas’ loss to Kansas City.
Patriots: Lineman Yasir Durant did not play for New England.