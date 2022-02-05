Missouri sent two players to Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl — a college football all-star game and major showcase for NFL scouts and executives — this week, but only one played in the game Saturday.
Cornerback Akayleb Evans and running back Tyler Badie both had good weeks of practice in front of representatives from all 32 teams, particularly the Lions and Jets, whose coaching staffs coached the game. Evans started the game for the American team, while Badie, tabbed to play for the National team, was held out due to a minor injury.
Here are the Missourian’s observations and thoughts from the game.
Tyler Badie
Badie did not play in the game but by most accounts was one of the most impressive players all week in Mobile, Alabama. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter reported that Badie did not play due to “bumps and bruises that kept him out of the game.”
However, Shaun Badie, Tyler Badie’s father, told the Missourian that Badie will be good to go for the NFL Combine in the first week of March and given that, this week was an absolute win for the all-time leading single-season rusher in Missouri history. Most observers in Mobile saw Badie as one of the two running backs who impressed the most, along with Florida’s Dameon Pierce.
While Badie’s size (just under 5-foot-8) may scare teams away, he projects as an elite change-of-pace back with the potential to be a team’s primary runner as well as a more than effective receiver out of the backfield. That last point will appeal to NFL teams more than anything else in a pass-happy league.
Badie’s explosiveness was on display in Alabama, and the contact balance he showed in college gives him every-down upside. The practices this week gave Badie a chance to impress scouts on a national stage, and, by many accounts, he did.
Akayleb Evans
Evans, who played one year at Missouri as a graduate transfer from Tulsa, started the game for the American team. He rotated every few drives with the other corners on the roster and was only targeted once.
The one target was a four-yard out route that came off of a QB rollout, and Evans played it well. He drove on the receiver once it was thrown and made the tackle. Evans didn’t turn eyes as much as Badie during the week, but he showed why he’ll get drafted: long arms and the ability to use them to break up passes.
What’s next
The NFL Scouting Combine is the next major pre-draft showcase, and it will begin March 1. Badie and Evans, as well as any other Missouri players who receive an invite — defensive tackle Akial Byers, offensive linemen Case Cook and Michael Maietti and receiver Keke Chism are possibilities — will look to impress scouts in drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, three-cone and shuttle.