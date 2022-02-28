Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker thought his job would be to offer an experienced voice in the room for Steve Wilks and coach safeties. He didn’t come to Columbia expecting the position to open up and himself slide back into a defensive coordinator role after one year as linebackers coach at LSU.
But it did, and he will. Baker is the man tasked with making sure Missouri’s defense continues its upward trajectory, as well as installing its third defensive scheme in three years.
“It’s been fast and furious these last couple weeks, but looking at our talent level and our want to, I think we have a chance on defense,” Baker said Monday at his introductory press conference.
Here are some takeaways from Baker’s comments at said press conference.
Not tied to a certain scheme
Baker didn’t get into specifics regarding what type of defensive system he’ll run, other than that the Tigers will run an “attacking defense” and will tackle well. That’s an evergreen comment — if a defensive coordinator has said in an introductory conference that he’ll be passive and his team will tackle poorly, it would be news to me — but Baker’s next words were meaningful.
“How we get there, that’s to be determined,” Baker said. “A lot of that comes down to personnel. This spring is not about scheme, it’s about individual player development. And that’s something that we gotta figure out. We’ll give our guys something and make sure that they can do it; if not, we’re gonna adapt to what our personnel can do.”
Baker said that he won’t finalize who exactly Missouri will be from a schematic standpoint until the fall. He has his own set of principles that he’s gained from years of coaching under defensive mind Manny Diaz and used in six as a coordinator. But he also said he’s open to pulling elements from Wilks’ system and take input from the rest of the staff.
Specifically, Baker hopes to carry over as much terminology — meaning the words used to describe each play and assignment in a given play call — from last season as possible. Multiple times, he said that it will be the 2022 Missouri defense, not Blake Baker’s defense.
“It’s easier for me to adapt than for 50 guys, if that makes sense,” Baker said.
Confident last year’s early-season slump won’t happen again
Missouri’s defense started horrendously last season, and many players attributed that to learning a new, complex scheme. However, Baker expressed confidence that if the system ends up being largely his own, he can implement it successfully in Year One.
“I think the proof is in the pudding,” Baker said. “I think when you look at what this scheme has done in the first year — like I said, we’ve tried over the years to make it very, very simple. I can go back to 2011, as a graduate assistant, learning this scheme we finished 13th in the country on defense. When we brought it to Louisiana Tech in 2014, we led the country in turnovers, TFLs, interception return yardage, a ton of stats. Same thing whenever we got to Miami.”
Combined with carrying over terminology, Baker is looking to make it easy for players to learn the new system and start strong.
“It’s a very user-friendly scheme, from that standpoint,” Baker said. “The first year’s install has been pretty successful.”
He’s learned from his previous DC experience
Baker’s tenure in Miami ended with Diaz opting not to fire him after a disappointing season but to strip him of play-calling responsibilities. Shortly thereafter, he took the linebackers coach job at LSU.
In that year at LSU, Baker used the opportunity to reflect on what he would’ve done differently in his previous stops as a coordinator.
“When I was a young coordinator, you probably want to be the hot name, have all these guru calls,” Baker said. “To me, what I’ve learned over the years, … I don’t have to have the most exotic third-down package. As long as the kids can execute it and be fundamentally sound, we got a lot better shot than trying to come up with a really good play call. That’s something that really stuck with me.”
Starting with a clean slate regarding personnel
Baker told the returners from last year’s defensive staff that he doesn’t want to hear what their opinions of returning players were last year.
“Any time I take a new job, I generally look at eight to 12 plays from a point of attack standpoint,” Baker said. “I don’t know what they’re being taught, but just (so I can learn who each player is) from an athleticism standpoint. … Otherwise, we’re doing a disservice as a new defense.”
Everyone on the team starts with a “clean slate” in Baker’s eyes, so that each has a chance to gain his trust once he gets to work. And so far, the defensive players have impressed Baker with their offseason habits.
“The thing that’s really stood out to me here has been the attention to detail,” Baker said. “The note-taking, the questions that they ask in meetings, it’s been impressive.”