The Missouri football program added depth to its linebacker corps Thursday afternoon, bringing in redshirt junior Ty'Ron Hopper from the transfer portal.
After three seasons at Florida, the linebacker both entered and withdrew his name from the transfer portal last Thursday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hopper reentered the portal Monday and on Thursday afternoon tweeted his commitment to the Tigers.
Rated a four-star linebacker on both 247Sports and Rivals, the 6-foot-2 linebacker from Alpharetta, Georgia, committed to the Gators in 2019.
Hopper started four games in 2021, accumulating 65 total tackles and 3½ sacks. His career-best game came against MU on Nov. 20. He tallied a career-high 15 total tackles, including four for loss.
Drinkwitz has remained active since Missouri's season ended on Dec. 22. He landed four transfers before Jan. 10 and on Jan. 17 brought in Hopper's cousin Tyrone Hopper, a grad transfer edge rusher from North Carolina.
Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee were among the schools with their hats in the ring for the linebacker's services out of high school. Instead, three years after he first committed to Florida, the linebacker is a Missouri Tiger.