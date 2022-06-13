Missouri added future depth to arguably one of its deepest positions Monday afternoon, landing a verbal commitment from Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect Marquis Johnson.
MIZZ!!!!🐯 #Miz #nWo pic.twitter.com/6MaAS1npIH— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚑₃ (@_SpeedyQuis) June 13, 2022
Johnson, rated a three-star receiver on recruiting website 247Sports, attends Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, and is the son of former Missouri defensive back Domonique Johnson. He also received offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston and Indiana.
Utilized all over the field in high school, Johnson rushed for 125 yards, corralled double-digit passes for over 220 yards through the air and racked up 148 yards returning kicks his junior season.
With a receiver room that already boasts a stable of young talent, such as Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett, Johnson will have time to slowly adjust without much pressure. While receiver is Missouri's deepest position, Johnson will further strengthen it as soon as he steps foot in Columbia.