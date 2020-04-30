Missouri football's recent run of successful recruiting is continuing, with the latest win being a commitment from Travion Ford, a defensive lineman out of Lutheran North High School in St. Louis. Ford is a four-star prospect and the No. 3 player in Missouri, according to 24/7 Sports.
Ford announced his commitment to Missouri on Thursday morning, tweeting a video with voiceover from Lutheran North coach Carl Reed Jr.
I Made My College Decision‼️@CoachReed314 pic.twitter.com/fpB0rRnoP1— Travion Ford ® (@Tre_Got_Skills) April 30, 2020
"When you come to Lutheran North, you know that there is an expectation for you to be the best that you can be," Reed said in the video. "Travion has succeeded at carrying on that tradition of being truly elite."
The recruit ended the video by saying, "I am a true son. M-I-Z, Z-O-U. Go Tigers."
Reed said Thursday that Missouri is getting "the very best defensive player in the state, and one of the top ones in the country" in Ford.
"He's going to be able to make an immediate impact, and he's going to be all class, on and off the field," Reed told the Missourian.
Ford selected Missouri over a slew of powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Michigan, among others.
The signing keeps the Missouri 2021 class trending upwards, as Ford is the third recruit, along with running back Taj Butts and tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, to commit to the Tigers in five days. Eli Drinkwitz' 2021 class currently is rated No. 5 in the SEC and No. 27 in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports rankings.