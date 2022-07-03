Missouri football received verbal commitment from three-star running back Jamal Roberts, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Sunday.
The St. Mary's product is the Tigers' seventh pickup of their 2022 class, along with being the third in-state commitment to the program.
Per 247sports, Roberts is ranked as a top-25 player in the state, who totaled 14 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He additionally helped the Dragons reach the Class 3 state title game last season, in which he rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries.
Roberts had offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Kansas State, Florida State and Arizona State.
Tigers bring in walk-on long snapper
In addition to Roberts commitment, Missouri also landed five-star long snapper Brett LeBlanc as a walk-on.
The Elkorn, Wisconsin product is currently ranked the No. 4 long snapper in the country per Kohl's Professional Camps. He also had a standing offer from the Air Force Academy.