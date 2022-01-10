The Missouri football team will add transfer cornerback Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M, PowerMizzou.com reported Sunday after confirming a tweet by AggiesToday.com.
Norwood, a former four-star prospect via 247Sports and a Rivals three-star, is from Fort Smith, Arkansas, and played in two games for the Aggies without recording any stats. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Norwood is the fourth scholarship player to commit to MU via the portal since the end of the regular season and the second defensive back. The Tigers earlier landed safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson along with defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan from Oklahoma State and center Bence Polgar from Buffalo. They've also added DII rushing leader Cody Schrader from Truman State as a preferred walk-on.
On Thursday, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo became the eighth Missouri player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. The others: defensive end Jatorian Hansford (South Florida), tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. (Oklahoma) and Messiah Swinson (Arizona State), quarterback Connor Bazelak (Indiana) and defensive backs Ish Burdine (TCU), Chris Shearin and Shawn Robinson.