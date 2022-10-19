Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season.
The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett against Abilene Christian and 46-yard bomb to Mookie Cooper against Georgia. However, watching every throw also meant reliving his two-interception afternoon against Florida and questioning his throws in the Tigers’ recent narrow defeats.
“I can count on two hands the amount of plays that were needed to win those three games,” Cook said.
Ahead of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, several of Missouri’s offensive players reflected on the first half of the season, both on the things the team did well and where there needs to be improvement. They reflected on game-winning drives that could have been, costly mistakes and untimely turnovers.
Cook commented on his improvement in the pocket and how he has been able to check throws at a moment’s notice when a receiver isn’t open. He’s more comfortable in the pocket than he was two months ago, and he’s no longer so quick to scramble when his first read isn’t there. Cook grew more critical when discussing the Florida loss, though, noting the need to put more strength on throws and how his first interception should have been squeezed into a progression while the other should have gone to his receiver’s opposite shoulder.
Unlike Cook, wide receiver Barrett Banister prioritized giving himself a mental break from football during the bye week. He didn’t watch every single snap back, but he did pinpoint Missouri’s 26-22 loss to the Bulldogs as a game he and his teammates want back.
“Any way you put it, we were right there with one of the best teams — if not the best team — in the country,” Banister said. “We have to take that energy and execution that we played with and apply it to the next six games and be better because even that wasn’t enough.”
Banister missed the Tigers’ final game before the bye week, as an injury suffered late in the game against Georgia kept him off the field against the Gators. After that game he kept coming back to the unnecessary penalties that put the offense behind the chains, a lack of early-down success and the further need to give the opponent extra possessions in the form of sloppy turnovers.
Both Banister and Cook hope their period of reflection will translate to the field as early as this weekend.
Receivers regroup, recharge
Banister, despite his injury, still traveled to Gainesville, Florida, as another set of eyes to the less-experienced receivers like Mekhi Miller and Micah Manning.
“I played a lot of ball in this league,” Banister said. “And if there was any wisdom, any help I could provide to those guys, coaching points during the game, what I’m seeing and kind of help guide them in that direction. That was kind of the goal.”
Banister said he feels 100% ready for Vanderbilt on Saturday. With the sixth-year receiver back in the mix, Banister joins a now-healthy Dominic Lovett, who veteran receiver Tauskie Dove highlighted as one of the younger players standing up in face of injury.
Lovett isn’t unknown though. The sophomore is the Tigers’ leading receiver and has broken out with more opportunities in his second season. But with injuries hitting the table against Florida, Dove noticed improvements from Logan Muckey and Manning during the bye week.
“Even in practice, they’re showing up, knowing their assignment and the details” Dove said. “That plays a big factor. We’re in Week 6, 7, and they got to be on deck, ready to roll because injuries are bound to happen.”
Update on Young, Burden
After missing three consecutive Saturdays before the bye, running back Elijah Young was back practicing this week ahead of Missouri’s bout with Vanderbilt. Young won’t take the lion’s share from Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader, but prior to his injury, he was a primary returner on kickoffs.
“We look forward to getting him back in the game,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference.
On his radio show, Tiger Talk, Drinkwitz said Luther Burden should be “full-speed, ready to go.” Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Burden was still battling injury and that practice Tuesday would be significant for his game status.