Missouri offered Class of 2024 recruit Courtney Crutchfield on Wednesday, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product announced. The two-way player is teammates with Class of 2023 tight end target Jordon Harris.
The offer marked Crutchfield’s first from a Division I program. Crutchfield received 5A All-State honors in Arkansas, while Harris earned 5A All-Conference honors.
MU offers Butler, Stewart and Brown
Missouri offered transfer portal players Jimari Butler, Josaiah Stewart and Jordon Brown on Wednesday.
Butler, a transferring Nebraska edge, appeared in all 12 games for the Cornhuskers in 2022, playing both defense and special teams. The redshirt freshman totaled nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
The Mobile, Alabama, product tagged cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who is also from the Southern city, in his Twitter announcement.
An outside linebacker, Stewart earned 2022 All-Sun Belt second-team honors in his sophomore season at Coastal Carolina after starting the year as the Preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.
Brown, who is a redshirt freshman and played in seven games for Charlotte this season, also announced offers from Syracuse and Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Outgoing Missouri defensive end Travion Ford announced a home visit from Toledo on Wednesday, marking his fourth offer since he entered the transfer portal.
Williams sets commitment date
Four-star Class of 2024 running back Aneyas Williams announced his commitment date for Dec. 16. Missouri is in the Hannibal product’s top 10, but according to 247Sports, Notre Dame is the favorite to secure his commitment.
Baker, Peoples stay in Houston
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker and exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples visited Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye in the Houston area. Baker and Peoples have been in southeast Texas since Monday.