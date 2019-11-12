Missouri football double-dipped in Central Florida Tuesday night, receiving commitments from West Orange High School (Winter Garden, Florida) teammates Jaylon Carlies and Tyler Jones within minutes of each other. The pair of three-star, 2020 recruits announced their intentions to join the Tigers via Twitter.
Proud Tiger‼️💯 100% Committed to the Zou🐯‼️⚫️🟡 @Tyler21_Jones @Coach_Walters @JohnGarcia_Jr @osvarsity @JCCarnz @VarsityBuddy @myGSPNSports @WOrangeFB @247recruiting @Rivals @OS_ChrisHays @MizzouFootball @MizzouAthletics pic.twitter.com/MLAzyQ94Hh— Jaylon Carlies (@TheBoy_JC) November 13, 2019
100% committed to the Zou🐯💛🖤 This one was for you Mom R.I.P🙏🏾❤️@osvarsity @MizzouFootball @JohnGarcia_Jr @JCCarnz @OS_ChrisHays @PatrickWelter @Coach_Walters @Hudl @myGSPNSports @VarsityBuddy @WestOrange_OCPS @WOrangeFB pic.twitter.com/qbNGB8FgcP— David “Tyler” Jones (@Tyler21_Jones) November 13, 2019
Carlies, a 6-foot-3, 185 pound pass catcher, becomes the Tigers' third wide receiver commitment for the class of 2020, joining four-star Tulsa, Oklahoma, wideout Javian Hester and St. Louis three-star Jay Maclin. He joined Missouri after making an official visit to Columbia for the Tigers' 42-10 win over Troy on Oct. 5. Carlies chose Missouri over offers from Miami, Pittsburgh, UCF and Purdue, among others.
Jones, a safety, became the first defensive back to commit to the Tigers for 2020. The 5-foot-11 defender was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and will join the Tigers over offers from programs such as Duke, Louisville, NC State and UCF. Jones made an official visit to Missouri on June 14.
Tuesday's commitment brings the Tigers' count of verbals pledges to 17 with just over a month remaining before December's early signing period.