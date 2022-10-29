For two consecutive drives in Missouri’s game against South Carolina, Tigers fans saw what they had desperately asked for all season long: properly timed play calls, great reads, coherent drives and completions downfield from Brady Cook.
The Tigers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and the defense played another complete game as Missouri downed South Carolina 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon, spoiling South Carolina's Homecoming and snapping its four-game winning streak in the process.
Missouri assembled its best offensive drive of the season to score the game’s first touchdown, methodically marching 96 yards downfield in under seven minutes utilizing a well-balanced mix of run and pass plays. The drive included a 21-yard completion to Barrett Banister and a 12-yard conversion by Luther Burden III on third-and-7 before Cook dived into the end zone.
The Tigers followed their opening touchdown drive with an even more efficient scoring drive to take a 14-0 lead. After a pair of quiet games, Dominic Lovett burst back onto the scene in Columbia, South Carolina, leading all receivers with 148 yards. He amassed 67 yards on Missouri's second scoring drive, setting the Tigers up in the red zone with a 57-yard reception before making a 10-yard catch to put the offense at the 5. Cody Schrader barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard score two plays later.
The Tigers’ two consecutive touchdown drives came as a welcome surprise after they started the game by going three-and-out. Drinkwitz’s decision to run the ball on third-and-10 left fans scratching their heads as it appeared Missouri would be in for another long day.
Making matters worse, not many teams in the Southeastern Conference entered Saturday hotter than the Gamecocks. Shane Beamer’s team won its four previous games, including picking up its first-ever victory against SEC West crossover rival Texas A&M. The Tigers couldn’t afford a slow start.
For once, though, it wasn’t Missouri that struggled to get its offense off the ground. Through the first three drives, South Carolina ran 11 total plays compared to the Tigers’ 28 through their first three. The Gamecocks finally found pay dirt on their final possession before halftime, driving 82 yards in 12 plays to score a touchdown that cut the score to 17-7. Three Missouri penalties — an offside, holding and pass interference call — aided South Carolina’s drive
Still, the Tigers couldn’t go an entire 60 minutes without the all-too-familiar offensive woes rearing their ugly head. After Missouri took a 17-0 lead, the Gamecocks scored 10 unanswered points to cut their deficit to seven. After scoring 14 points in its first two red zone possessions, Missouri came away from its next two with three points.
When the offense returned to familiar struggles, the defense again allowed the Tigers to hang around and ensure the Gamecocks couldn’t build too much momentum. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit held the host’s biggest ground threat —running back MarShawn Lloyd — to seven carries for 30 yards. Quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with 171 yards and an interception. The defense even forced a pair of second-half turnovers: a fumble forced by Jaylon Carlies and recovered by Daylan Carnell deep in the red zone and a late interception by Dreyden Norwood to send South Carolina’s student section packing.
Earlier this week, Drinkwitz said Schrader would receive the “lion's share” of carries going forward, and that showed against the Gamecocks. The Truman State transfer carried the ball 22 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Cook ended the afternoon as Missouri’s second-leading rusher, with 53 yards and a score on the ground. Nathaniel Peat, the Tigers’ starter for much of the season, didn’t receive a single snap.
The Tigers now have their first road win of 2022 and third of Drinkwitz’s tenure, with two coming at Williams-Brice Stadium. Cook has his first road win as Missouri’s starter. And, for added measure, the Mayor’s Cup remains in Columbia, Missouri.