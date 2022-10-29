Isiah McGuire and DJ Coleman celebrate

Missouri defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire, left, and DJ Coleman celebrate after a play Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

For two consecutive drives in Missouri’s game against South Carolina, Tigers fans saw what they had desperately asked for all season long: properly timed play calls, great reads, coherent drives and completions downfield from Brady Cook.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and the defense played another complete game as Missouri downed South Carolina 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon, spoiling South Carolina's Homecoming and snapping its four-game winning streak in the process.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

