When Eliah Drinkwitz and his assistant coaches spoke Feb. 2 about their new approach to regional recruiting, each of them emphasized the priority of one state.
The Missouri kids.
“We've got to recruit Missouri better than it's ever been recruited before,” tight ends coach Casey Woods said.
Drinkwitz has started building the foundation for his first recruiting class. He’s picked up eight 2021 commits, five from Missouri and quarterback Tyler Macon from East St. Louis, Illinois. More notably, three of the state’s top ten recruits according to 247sports are already pledged to the Tigers.
Missouri only managed to nab a combined five of the state’s top ten recruits from 2017-2019 and one in 2020.
Ryan Hoerstkamp, a three-star tight end from Washington, Missouri, is one of the newest members of the No. 30 ranked class in the nation. He committed to the Tigers April 25 after turning down offers from Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan State, among others.
Missouri gave Hoerstkamp an offer March 7, the day he visited Columbia, and he watched one of the team’s three spring practices while in town. Since he was little, he has attended Missouri football games and regularly watches former tight end Chase Coffman's highlight tapes.
Hoerstkamp spoke to the Missourian about the new coaching staff, his decision to commit to the Tigers during social distancing and his favorite memory at Memorial Stadium.
This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
Had you always wanted to go to Missouri as a kid?
“That was always the dream. Until I got to high school, I (didn’t) realize that could be a possibility. At first, I really wasn’t thinking about it. When I got to high school and started working out, really wanting to make it a possibility, really wanting to make it happen. It’s always been the dream to go play for Missouri. When I was a kid, they were really, really good. They’ve still been pretty good these past few years. We’ve got a really good class heating up right now. I think we have a really good shot of making Missouri like it was when they won the SEC East.”
Do you have a favorite Missouri game you’ve been to?
“I have a funny memory. When I was little, we went to that game where it was the T.J. Moe miracle. But we actually left early. I was probably a little 8-year-old, 9-year-old and my grandpa was like, ‘They’re gonna lose.’ I told him, ‘They’re gonna come back. Watch out; they’re gonna end up winning.’ We were about two miles away because we had to park so far away. You could still hear the whole stadium erupt. We found out later they came back and won. We missed out on it, but it’s still kinda funny to bring that up.”
Did you joke around with him in the car on the way home?
“I still make fun of him today. It seems to happen a lot. We’ve been to a few Blues games where that happened as well.”
What do you think is your biggest strength as a football player?
“Just how versatile I am. Just with our high school, my coaches have done a really good job to make sure I appreciate blocking as a tight end. As a tight end, you really have to block and catch the ball. I’ve always kind of been a bigger receiver and always caught the ball and (did) that stuff on my own. He’s really taught me to block well, and that’s really what’s gonna help you in the long run.”
Take me through your decision to commit during a time when you can’t go up to Missouri or meet with the coaches in person.
“As soon as I walked in the door, it felt like home. I really couldn’t imagine myself playing for anyone else. I’ve been kind of recruiting some kids myself even before I was committed. That’s just something I’ve always liked to do and I want to see Mizzou succeed. I want to be a part of that. It made it pretty easy just to get the chance to represent Missouri every Saturday; that’s a pretty big thing to me. Be pretty close to home and let everyone in the community come and see me play and almost be a role model to some kids is really what helped me.”
Did you establish a relationship with Casey Woods on your visit, and what is your relationship with him like?
“We talked prior to that day. They talked to me in February right before the whole February dead period. That was a big moment for me because that was the dream school growing up. We established it pretty early on in my recruiting process and then when I got there, we continued on that and made me feel more and more at home.”
When you got the offer the day you visited, did you know that you were probably going to commit to Missouri at some point?
“Absolutely. When I was there, I got that feeling. We went to a couple other places prior to that. My mom and I were there with my sister and we kind of all agreed (Missouri) had a different feeling. I wanted to look at more places, but with all this going on and me having a good idea where I was gonna end up going, I just decided, ‘Why wait?’ If you know that you’re gonna go there more than likely, why risk your chance of losing your shot there?”
Why do you think coach Drinkwitz is having such early success in getting the Missouri kids to stay home?
“He’s doing a really good job of making us all feel like we belong there. It always should've been home, but now he really makes sure that we know it’s home. He’s done a really good job with that, and the coaches really helped us see the vision that they're seeing too, with us trying to win the SEC East and the whole SEC in general and bring Missouri football to the dominant powerhouse it was in the early 2000s.
“He really cares about his players. You don’t feel that with every coach. He does a really good job of making sure that you’re the priority. Not the kid from Texas, not the kid from California. The kids from Missouri are the priority here because we have a lot of talent. In 2007, we had all Missouri kids on offense besides Chase Daniel. I think we’re gonna do something like that here in the future.”
Did Albert Okwuegbunam’s success as a tight end at Missouri influence your decision at all?
“Albert O was someone that I looked up to as a kid throughout high school. I was telling coach Woods about five or six months ago if I would've (seen) him, I would've been asking for his autograph. When I was at Mizzou’s practice, I was standing about two feet to the left of him. I kind of saw myself in his position.”
What’s something that people might not know about you outside of football?
“Me and my buddies go fishing a lot. That’s something we really enjoy. Everyone has their little thing that keeps them levelheaded and calm and that’s kind of me.
“I’m trying to learn how to play the guitar, but I’m not sure if I’ll be able to learn how to. I took it up during spring break and then with school now, I have some pretty hard classes, so as soon as school is over, I’m gonna pick it back up.”
Where do you like to go fishing?
“My grandma and grandpa have a couple big ponds by their house, so me and my buddies like to go out there and go bass fishing.”