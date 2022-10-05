Prior to Saturday’s game against Georgia, Tyler Stephens had reeled in just two passes through four games. The Missouri tight end wasn’t seeing as much action with Kibet Chepyator mixing in at the position. That was until the second quarter against the Bulldogs.
On third-and-6 inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, Stephens laid a block on a defensive back, ran wide open to the pylon and made a one-handed catch for Missouri’s lone touchdown of the night.
“(Credit goes to) just the scouting by the coaches; they bit on that play in recent weeks,” Stephens said. “And the corner bit on it so hard, just flew downfield and kind of hit me almost, and I just popped wide open.”
A transfer from Buffalo, Stephens led the Bulls’ tight ends in receiving with 157 yards on 15 catches last season. Now with the Tigers, the junior isn’t on pace for the same production, but he is meshing well with Chepyator.
“Just going back and forth in that position, you never know who’s gonna be out there on the field,” Stephens said. “We’re always constantly trying to help each other throughout practice and in game. Just a little communication, stuff like that can go a long way.”
Quarterback Brady Cook added the offense is trying to involve the tight ends as much as it can. But so far this season, Stephens and Chepyator have combined for 69 yards and a touchdown on six total receptions.
Cooper showcases downfield threat
With 5:48 remaining in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia, Mookie Cooper went deep. As he ran down the field, he visualized the ball coming to him and making the play. Then he leaped up against multiple UGA defenders to make the contested catch 46 yards downfield.
Throughout his time at Missouri, fans are used to seeing Cooper receive the ball behind the line of scrimmage, asked to utilize his elusive speed to make a play on his own. While jet sweeps and quick screens to Cooper have been effective at times, the receiver knows he is just as capable, and dangerous, as a downfield threat.
Coming into the season, Cooper discussed his desire to improve his strength and ability at making contested catches. He displayed all of those things on his third-quarter catch against the Bulldogs. Cooper is also adding a few subtle techniques to his game.
“I talk to myself a lot before plays and before drives, telling myself to lock in,” Cooper said. “Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) tells us to take pictures of the ball and focus on it as it comes, so I remind myself to lock in whenever I am out on the field.”
Looking ahead to Florida
A week after testing itself against Georgia’s stingy defense, the Tigers’ offense has another difficult challenge when it travels to “The Swamp.”
The Gators rank second in the SEC in sacks since 2018 (165), their four interceptions are tied for fourth in the SEC, and they’ve already forced nine takeaways. With game wreckers on the line of scrimmage and ball hawks in the secondary, Missouri’s offense is wary of what they might see Saturday.
“They’re going to be an athletic team,” Cook said. “(Brenton Cox Jr.) is a great end; I have to make sure my reads with him are perfect and we protect him. (Jason Marshall Jr.) is a great cornerback. They have some great players, but structurally, it isn’t anything we haven’t seen before.”
During his press conference Tuesday, Drinkwitz called Cox Jr. “the most disruptive defensive player” his team has faced all season and said that Florida, especially defensively, won’t beat itself.
Missouri players believe they set the standard last weekend for how to approach games against stellar defenses.
“(The Georgia game) set the bar for where we are, how we’re going to practice,” Cooper said. “We’re just focusing on finishing games right now. We have high confidence that we’re going to go out and compete.”
Scramble drill
Cook’s two best plays of the game were both scramble drills, according to himself. Both times, the redshirt sophomore quarterback had to roll outside the pocket and make a play off-script, and both times, the ball ended up in Dominic Lovett’s hands.
“One of them was like a third-and-9, third-and-6, something like that,” Cook said. “Didn’t really like the progression that I went through, didn’t really see anything. Just worked out to the right, made one guy miss, and then me and (Lovett) kind of communicated, like this.”
When Cook said “like this,” he gave a hand-signal that indicated he and Lovett communicated nonverbally and one knew where the other had to be. Lovett snuck behind the cornerback, and Cook, knowing that was where he wanted him, dropped it over the defender.
“Second one was just a quick RPO, and it wasn’t there, and I just extended it,” Cook said. “(Lovett) knew to come back, which was a really smart play by him, and I just found him. So that was like a real chemistry- based play, which I was super excited about.”
The chemistry between Lovett and Cook is well-documented, and Saturday against Georgia, it paid off twice in big ways. Scramble drills don’t work if the quarterback and the receiver aren’t on the same page, and Cook and Lovett made a play happen twice.
Membou making moves
The offensive line depth has taken the biggest hit of any position group for Missouri. With Zeke Powell out for the season and Hyrin White’s return unknown, freshman Armand Membou has stood the challenge.
“He’s just such a talented player, such a hard worker,” Cook said. “I really love having him out there. He makes incredible blocks, and he has made some incredible blocks in game. I’m super excited about him.”
On select run plays this season, the Tigers have worked in a sixth blocker, and more recently, it has been Membou. The freshman doesn’t see it as a challenge, just as another guy on the line blocking.
Starting with the team in spring camp, Membou has dialed back the nerves, seeing each opponent the same way. The freshman has been taken under the wings of left tackle Javon Foster and right tackle Connor Wood — who he watches film with. But the defensive line also played a part in Membou’s progression.
“I was going against a lot of them for the bulk of the spring and the fall, going against Arden Walker, Johnny (Walker Jr.), DJ (Coleman) and Tyrone Hopper. Those guys were getting me ready to grind it out day by day.”
Lovett named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Lovett, the SEC’s receiving leader, was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. The award recognizes college football’s most outstanding receiver at any position.
The Missouri wideout has racked up 460 yards this season on a conference-leading 27 receptions. Lovett remains day to day following an injury against Georgia, with his status for Saturday’s game up in the air.
Injury updates on Luper, Montgomery
On the SEC Coaches Weekly Media Teleconference, Drinkwitz provided updates on wide receiver Chance Luper and defensive end Ky Montgomery.
Luper, who has been out the first six weeks with an illness, was on the sidelines in street clothes Saturday against Georgia.
While originally given a prognosis of 6-8 weeks, Luper is still a couple months away from knowing what the next step will be, according to Drinkwitz.
“Unless there’s a miracle happening, I anticipate that he won’t be available the rest of the season,” Drinkwitz said.
Montgomery has practiced the past two weeks after missing last season and the start of the year recovering from left ACL surgery. The redshirt freshman looked to receive full clearance Wednesday.
“He’s battled injuries and setbacks and just keeps coming back, kind of like our team,” Drinkwitz. “He refuses to back down, refuses to give in, and we look forward to getting him going.”