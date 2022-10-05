Prior to Saturday’s game against Georgia, Tyler Stephens had reeled in just two passes through four games. The Missouri tight end wasn’t seeing as much action with Kibet Chepyator mixing in at the position. That was until the second quarter against the Bulldogs.

On third-and-6 inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, Stephens laid a block on a defensive back, ran wide open to the pylon and made a one-handed catch for Missouri’s lone touchdown of the night.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you