Tionne Gray

Class of 2024 four-star football recruit Tionne Gray announced Thursday via Twitter that he has flipped his commitment from Missouri to Oregon.

The defensive line prospect had initially announced his commitment to Missouri on March 18, but Dan Lanning's staff hosted Gray for a visit this past weekend. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

