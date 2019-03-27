Top Five Since '05: Chase Daniel

Plenty of athletes have excelled during their tenure at MU, and plenty of them have shined in their professional careers afterward. This five-part Missourian series highlights five of the best Missouri athletes over the last 15 years, based on their performances as a Tiger and beyond. We don't rank them; nor do we include more than one athlete from any particular sport. These are their stories.
Let’s travel back in time to the afternoon of Oct. 15, 2005, when the Missouri football team played host to Iowa State in a crucial Big 12 Conference matchup.
The Tigers were down 24-14 in the fourth quarter, and their only two touchdowns had come from their defense on an interception and a fumble recovery. Missouri’s offense was stifled all game, and things looked even worse when star quarterback Brad Smith took a shot to the head and couldn't continue.
In his place, then-head coach Gary Pinkel put his trust in a talented, but unproven, true freshman by the name of Chase Daniel.
The sub-6-foot, 2004 EA Sports National High School Player of the Year strutted his way into a Tigers' huddle full of upperclassmen and, with conviction, told them they were going to come back.
“I still run into Tony Palmer, who played offensive lineman at the time,” said Daniel’s teammate and backup quarterback Chase Patton. “He was in the huddle, and for a freshman to step in the huddle and say, ‘We’re going to go win this game,’ and believe it … (Daniel) didn’t just say it; he meant it. He was going to go win that game.”
And, boy, did he ever make good on his promise. Thanks to Daniel’s 185 passing yards, the Tigers willed their way back to take down the Cyclones 27-24 in overtime. And in that moment, a new era of Missouri football was born.
Daniel played well in his first full season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2006, his sophomore year, but an 8-5 record didn’t put him in the national spotlight just yet. However, 2007 was a year for the record books, both for Daniel and his team.
Fast-forward to the final game of that storied season. No. 1-ranked LSU fell to Arkansas earlier that Saturday, leaving the nation's top spot open for the winner of the Border War between No. 2 Kansas (11-0) and No. 4 Missouri (10-1).
Two arch rivals, Arrowhead Stadium, a ticket to the Big 12 title game and a No. 1 ranking, all on the line.
“That game was one of those things you appreciated before it happened because you knew it was probably never going to happen again,” recalled Power Mizzou's Gabe DeArmond. “I’ve been to a lot of Chiefs games at Arrowhead, and I’ve never been in an environment quite like that.”
Daniel and the Tigers were in charge from the get-go. A late but ultimately unsuccessful push by the Jayhawks made the game close, but Missouri pulled out a 36-28 victory to earn the top spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. Daniel completed 40-of-49 passes (81.6 percent) for 361 yards and three touchdowns that night.
“It was the best game I’ve ever seen an individual play,” DeArmond said. “He was just unbelievable.”
If it weren’t for a devastating loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game the following week, the Tigers would have competed in the school’s first ever BCS National Championship.
“I think (Daniel) believed he was coming to Mizzou to put them on the map, you know?” Patton said. “And he did. It’s just that confident belief that it’s not ‘if,’ it’s ‘when.’”
Through Missouri’s magical 2007 run, Daniel passed for 4,306 yards and 33 touchdowns on 68.2 percent passing — enough to get nominated for the Heisman Trophy Award.
Daniel is the only Missouri football player to be nominated for the award, and was one of four finalists invited to New York City for the ceremony. He finished fourth behind Hawaii’s Colt Brennan, Arkansas’ Darren McFadden and the eventual winner, Florida’s Tim Tebow.
As a senior, Daniel somehow topped his 2007 campaign, totaling 4,335 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, completing 72.9 percent of his passes in the process. He had more yards and touchdowns than the second- and third-place Heisman finalists in 2008, but the Tigers had a less successful year (10-4, 5-3 in the Big 12), and Daniel was not nominated for the award.
By the end of his senior year, Daniel held Missouri’s record for career passing yards (12,515) and touchdowns (101), and he had compiled the top two passing-yards seasons in school history (4,335 in 2008, 4,306 in 2007) — all of which still stand today despite Drew Lock’s dominant tenure as a four-year starter from 2015-18.
And while Daniel didn’t take home a Heisman Trophy or win a national title during his time at Missouri and has mostly been a backup in the NFL since he left Columbia, he’s still a folk legend in the eyes of Tiger fans.
That was evident on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was questionable to play against the Lions, and Daniel was his backup.
Daniel had only started two games in his 10-year career to that point: a 19-7 win in 2014 and a 27-24 loss in 2013, both as a member of the Chiefs, although he he owns a nice, shiny Super Bowl ring won while he backed up Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2010. His professional career has been what Patton calls “the best job in the NFL: making good money not getting banged around.”
But would he replace Trubisky on Thanksgiving? The MU community was all over Twitter with speculation. Their hero, who brought them the best Missouri season in decades, could very well start a game for the first-place Bears on national television..
“I want somebody to love me as much as Missouri fans love Chase Daniel,” DeArmond said. “I mean, they show a shot of the kid on the sidelines and Twitter blows up, like, ‘Oh they showed Chase standing there!’”
That game was another chance for Daniel to prove he belongs in the NFL. That same tenacity and fight which made him succeed at Missouri was on display that Thursday. He played a virtually mistake-free game, completing 73 percent of his passes for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Chicago’s 23-16 win.
Once again, Mizzou Twitter blew up timelines. It was as if Daniel was lighting up Big 12 defenses for 400-plus yards again. That’s the type of impact he made on Missouri fans in his four years in the black and gold.
“Chase was the one that put Missouri on the map,” DeArmond said. “What he did, frankly, was what people wanted Michael Porter Jr. to do for basketball. Like, they were a national story. They were on Sports Illustrated. They were one of the first games on College Gameday every week. Every podcast was talking about them … Without Chase Daniel, Gary Pinkel isn’t the coach and you’re not going to the SEC.”
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.