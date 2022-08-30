Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.
Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is now committed to Nebraska.
"I was fast, strong," Reddell said regarding what Link admired about his play after attending a camp in August 2021. "(Link) said he likes my size and that I can still move quickly with my agility."
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Reddell sees his future at the tight end position with Link being his direct contact to the Tigers' program, although he's played both tight end and wide receiver in his last two high school seasons.
"I feel like in college, they want me to play more of a tight-end role," Reddell said. "But I'm fine with playing receiver or tight end, honestly."
Reddell is rated a three-star receiver by 247Sports as the 10th-best at the position in Missouri, 102nd-best in the country. With Missouri on the table, Reddell entered his junior season with two other offers — Tennessee and Colorado State.
Reddell has also received praise for his basketball play during his sophomore season. Although he enjoys playing both sports, his goal is to reach the NFL and play college football in two years.
With more offers to come in the next two seasons, Reddell was excited to receive an offer from the SEC program. A Missouri product, he grew up watching the Tigers, making the moment more surreal.
"It all came fast to me," Reddell said. "I just got to play in my freshman year, and then my sophomore year, I really just took off and then went up from there."