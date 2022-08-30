Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.

Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is now committed to Nebraska.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

