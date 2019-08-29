Missouri football lost its top pledge for the 2020 recruiting class Thursday when Antonio Doyle Jr. announced he's decided to re-open his recruitment.
"Big thanks to the University of Missouri but I have made a decision to explore my options," Doyle tweeted. "Respect my decision."
A linebacker at Lutheran North, Doyle originally committed to the Tigers in June.
Rivals and 247Sports gave him a four-star rating. Rivals ranks him No. 18 at his position in the country, while 247Sports placed him No. 11 among outside linebackers nationally.
The national rankings make it no surprise the surplus of offers Doyle holds. Among the teams on his list of offers are Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He has 23 offers total.
The 6-foot-4, 221-pound linebacker transferred to Lutheran North last fall after playing for Hazelwood West.