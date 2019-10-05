Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer on the Missouri football team and is not enrolled at MU, the team announced Saturday moments before the Tigers kicked off against Troy. No reason was provided.
"Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football team for the remainder of the season," said a press release handed out in the press box. "In consideration of student privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."
Jeffcoat, who was expected to start on the defensive line before fall camp, hasn't played this season since suffering a sprained elbow on the first day of camp.
MU coach Barry Odom said during his Tuesday press conference that the sophomore was progressing well; Odom didn't rule Jeffcoat out for the Troy game at the time. It is not clear if the injury has anything to do with his departure from the program.
Jeffcoat didn't come out of the tunnel for warmups with his teammates, and he wasn't seen at all before the game. An MU team spokesman handed out the statement moments before kickoff.
Odom will speak with reporters after the game and be asked for comment.