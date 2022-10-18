Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker credited cornerbacks coach Al Pogue for getting Clarke back up to speed playing-wise and working off the field to be 100% ready again.
“Just not rushing the process, taking his time with the process,” Baker said. “Everybody wants to come in and contribute right away. But I think both of those guys work really, really well together.”
Clarke is familiar with Baker’s system. Recruited by the defensive coordinator out of high school and after entering the transfer portal, he fit into the scheme, one that was similar to what he played in at Miami — even after Baker departed for LSU — that offers opportunities to each player.
“I think it took him a little bit to find his footing,” Baker said. “It’s like riding a bike. I think once it started to click for him, he was able to get things rolling again.”
Baker was one of the first coaches on the phone offering Clarke a spot on the roster, welcoming him with open arms and building off the relationship created at Miami. Multiple teams contacted Clarke, but he believed who he knew and took the offer to play under Baker.
Baker reciprocated the trust, knowing what Clarke has to offer on the field. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. described Clarke “as the energetic person in the room,” adding it was eye opening to see him playing more and improving with the unit.
Clarke has become comfortable with the defensive calls, learning the plays more and more as the weeks progress and stepping up in response to a short bench at Florida. But before taking the practice fields in early September, Clarke faced a hectic week in the transition.
On top of enrolling in classes, undergoing physicals and taking medical shots, Clarke had a heart condition pop up. But his teammates, most importantly Jaylon Carlies, who he played against in high school, Ty’Ron Hopper and Joseph Charleston, helped him through it.
“It was mostly about connecting with the players,” Clarke said. “Coming in after fall camp is just an awkward time to try to get to know everybody. But everybody took me in very well. We got some jokes around, next thing you know, we just felt like a brotherhood, and I just felt like I’ve been here since the start of everything.”
The only difference Clarke noted between Missouri and Miami thus far is the weather. The defensive back joked that Tuesday was the coldest practice of his career. And through the limited contact, Clarke knows the potential the Tigers hold.
“We definitely got something special going on,” Clarke said. “Things don’t happen overnight. It’s gonna take time for things to go through.”
How Missouri took advantage of its bye week
The Tigers return to game week preparation ahead of their annual homecoming game, which comes against Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With 14 days between games, Missouri had plenty of time for both competitive practices as well as rest and recovery. How did players and staff utilize the additional time between games?
During the week, younger players were given more opportunities to show the coaching staff their capabilities. Baker noted Marquis Gracial, Isaac Thompson and Ja’Marion Wayne as a few of several who impressed him during the week.
“There were a lot of guys who showed flashes,” Baker said. “That’s really what you’re looking for in that kind of setting. The consistency won’t be where you want it to be on an every-down basis, but there was some good individual flashes throughout the week”
The defensive coaching staff spent the week self-scouting and reviewed several areas in need of improvement, specifically fourth down defense. Sometimes, Baker said, there have been too many missed tackles, or he made the wrong play call. Additionally, the defensive staff looked at the unit’s red zone defense and special situations.
Off the field, players finally had a free weekend to relax in Columbia or spend time with family. Ennis Rakestraw returned to Dallas, where he went to the Texas State Fair and talked with his family about the first half of the season.
While players could watch more college football this weekend and frequently texted one another about future opponents in team group chats, they are all excited to be back on the field come Saturday.
Abrams-Draine set to return against Vanderbilt
After missing Missouri’s Oct. 8 game against Florida with an undisclosed injury suffered in the second half against Georgia, standout cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine is slated to return against the Commodores this weekend.
Abrams-Draine’s absence meant the Tigers played against the Gators with just three cornerbacks — Rakestraw, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood — available. Baker said linebacker Daylan Carnell, who he called the defense’s “Swiss Army knife,” was Missouri’s fourth option should it have needed him.
“I thought Norwood and Clarke stepped up,” Baker said. “I feel good about those guys playing as well, but Kris Abrams-Draine, he’s a really good player and anytime you can get a really good player back, it’s a big boost.”
Rakestraw said the secondary traveled to Gainesville, Florida, understanding the reality of what Abrams-Draine’s absence meant. He admitted it was tiring, but that they knew they needed to step up. Rakestraw knew he might even be targeted more but said he felt fully prepared.
“It’s a big deal to have Kris (Abrams-Draine) back,” Rakestraw said. “The type of guy he is and how young guys look up to me and him. Now I feel like there’s going to be smooth sailing once again, and I’m glad that everybody stepped up to show that even with Kris out with how talented he is, we can still maintain.”
This weekend, the Tigers have one of the defense’s vocal leaders back. Although several players stepped up in Abrams-Draine’s absence, the cornerbacks room, defense and entire team will be glad to see him step back onto the field against Vanderbilt.