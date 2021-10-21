Missouri offensive lineman Case Cook, defensive back Mason Pack and defensive lineman Chris Turner are all out for the season with injuries, the program announced through Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Cook and Pack both appeared on last week's injury report. Cook, listed as doubtful, played against Texas A&M. Pack did not. Turner was hurt in that game and had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury.
Missouri does not have a game this week. The Tigers next play at Vanderbilt next Saturday.
Pack has played sparingly this season, with most of his action coming on special teams. Turner has rotated in on the defensive line.
Cook, one of three team captains, has played almost every snap when healthy but missed Missouri's second and third games of the season. Connor Wood played in Cook's place.
Barring a medical redshirt, this likely ends Cook and Turner's time with the Tigers. Both are in their fifth seasons, having taken advantage of the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pack arrived at the same time as Cook and Turner, but has another year of eligibility because he took a redshirt as a freshman.