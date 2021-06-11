After losing three cornerbacks to the transfer portal since the end of spring practice, Missouri football added some badly-needed help at the position Friday evening.
Former Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans committed to Missouri via Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Texas Tech and Jackson State, among others. He joins the program as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
Evans is now part of what became a relatively inexperienced unit after senior Jarvis Ware and junior Jadarrius Perkins announced their respective intentions to transfer in May. Sophomore Ennis Rakestraw started every game in 2020. Ishmael Burdine and Kris Abrams-Draine are the only other cornerbacks who saw action last season, the latter of whom appeared in just one game on defense.
Evans appeared in 27 games over four seasons in Tulsa, recording 82 tackles and 11 passes defended. Current Missouri secondary coach Aaron Fletcher held the same position with the Golden Hurricanes during all four years.
The Tigers allowed 245.8 passing yards per game in 2020, and opponents scored at least 35 points seven times. Much of the defensive coaching staff was overhauled in the offseason, most notably with Steve Wilks becoming the new defensive coordinator.