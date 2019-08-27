Missouri football’s roster will soon become two names shorter, as receiver Alex Ofodile is retiring from football and quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is looking into transfer options, MU coach Barry Odom said Tuesday.
Ofodile met with Odom on Tuesday morning to inform the coach of his decision to part ways with football.
“He’s such a great kid,” Odom said during his Tuesday press conference. “I respect the reasons why he wanted to step away now from the game, and I appreciate the work that he put into our program. He graduated, he’s already got his master’s degree, and he’s working on a second degree within the master’s program. So he’s content with what his career ended up being, and there’s always a point when you realize you maybe need to step away.”
Ofodile, 22, is the son of Missouri tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile. He grew up in Columbia and went to Rock Bridge High School, where he played for his dad (who coached at Rock Bridge before MU) and was a consensus four-star recruit.
Ofodile was on the Oregon football team for three years before making a graduate transfer back home to Missouri. He struggled to secure much playing time throughout his college career. Ofodile’s mother died of cancer during the offseason.
“This offseason was hard for him with all the things he went through,” Odom said. “At this point he feels like it’s better to be finished with football, and we’ll support him and make sure he’s got the things he needs to continue to be successful.”
Scott met with Odom multiple times over the weekend to discuss his future, Odom said. The decision to transfer likely stemmed from a lack of playing opportunities since coming to Missouri from a junior college in January 2018. He waited out Drew Lock’s senior season, but when graduate transfer Kelly Bryant committed to MU, it was clear Bryant would be the Tigers’ next starting quarterback.
Scott lost the backup quarterback battle this fall to Taylor Powell, who was listed second behind Bryant on the Week 1 depth chart released at Tuesday’s practice. Scott wasn’t at practice.
“I don’t want to lose anybody in our program,” Odom said. “But also, you look at the experience on what each student-athlete wants and what they think is best for them and their future, and there’s only one quarterback that’s going to play unless there’s injuries and all those things.”
Scott is from Zachary, Louisiana. Before Missouri, he played at East Mississippi Community College and led the team to an NJCAA national championship in 2017. He briefly appeared on the television show “Last Chance U.” This was going to be his redshirt junior season.
“For him, the window of opportunity on what’s left in his college career, he thought he was going to maybe look at the opportunity to go somewhere else,” Odom said.
