Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz will be without two more players for his debut season after offensive lineman Jack Buford and wide receiver Cjay Boone opted out the 2020 season Wednesday.
That brings the total number of opt-outs to five, with offensive lineman Thalen Robinson, receiver Maurice Massey and defensive tackle Chris Daniels choosing to opt out over the last week.
Drinkwitz said Sept. 16 that he didn’t anticipate that either Massey or Daniels would return to the team but said he was excited for Robinson to be back for the 2021 season when the team announced Robinson’s decision Tuesday.
Buford is a redshirt freshman and four-star recruit from Lutheran North in St. Louis who was listed as a backup right guard on the team’s Tuesday depth chart.
Boone is a three-star wideout from Parkway North who played in one game last season but did not appear on Missouri’s two-deep depth chart.
Buford’s absence further depletes an offensive line hit hard by injuries this fall. Hyrin White, who started a handful of games for Missouri last fall, is out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Mitchell Walters and Robinson will also miss the 2020 season.
White was in contention for the left tackle spot, but with the long injury list, Zeke Powell, a junior college transfer who joined the team in late July, is the current favorite for the spot.
“Availability is more important than ability,” Drinkwitz said during the Southeastern Conference teleconference call Wednesday. “(Powell’s) been available. He’s been here, he’s worked hard. With COVID, people being available to practice and being consistent has put those people in a position to play.”
Powell is in a competition for the job with redshirt sophomore Bobby Lawrence, who could also see snaps during the season.