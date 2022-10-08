Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice.
With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
The pick ended the best chance Missouri would have to tie the game in the second half. Florida never gave up the lead after that, beating Missouri 24-17 and dropping the Tigers to 2-4 (0-3 SEC).
Earlier, in the second quarter, Luther Burden ran a slant route but was bumped off his path by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller. Cook didn’t see that, nor did he see Hill ready to jump the route. Like he would later, Cook threw it to Hill.
Hill easily picked off the pass and just as easily took it 49 yards to the house, putting Missouri behind 10-0. The two picks were the first and second of his career.
Defensively, Missouri stonewalled the Gators through the first two quarters, but Florida’s run game came out firing after the halftime break. Florida broke off runs of 41 and 39 on its first two drives.
The first one led to a missed field goal, but the second did not.
On fourth-and-2 a few plays after Trevor Etienne put the Gators in Missouri territory, Richardson dropped back to pass. The crowd started yelling while Richardson was still in the pocket, almost to tell Richardson how much room he had to run.
Richardson took off and nearly scored, gaining 32 yards and being tackled at the Tigers’ 3-yard line. Montrell Johnson Jr. punched it in on the next play, putting Florida up 17-10.
When Florida got the ball next, at the beginning of the third quarter, Johnson broke another long run, this time for 36 yards. Richardson finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback rolled to his right and fired an absolute laser on the run into tight coverage, hitting Pearsall in the back of the end zone. That put Florida up 24-10 with 11:10 to go in the fourth quarter.
Missouri gave itself a chance to win near the end of the game, though. Nate Peat scored from 18 yards out to make it a 24-17 game with just under six minutes to go. The Tigers' defense made a play soon after, when Jaylon Carlies broke up a Richardson pass and deflected the ball into the hands of Daylan Carnell.
However, Missouri's last effort fell short, as the Tigers came up empty on fourth-and-2 from the Florida 48 then watched the Gators run out the clock.
In the first half, two disastrous plays — including the pick-six — cost Missouri 10 points, but the Tigers bounced back to stay in the game.
In the first quarter, a punt from Jack Stonehouse was short, but, more importantly, it was a line drive. Florida receiver Xzavier Henderson took it 48 yards down the left sideline all the way to the Missouri 24, where he was tackled by a hustling Ennis Rakestraw.
Florida's then-struggling offense settled for a field goal.
After the pick-six, just as they did in their last road game against Auburn, the Tigers rebounded. Almost poetically, Missouri’s first touchdown came after it narrowly avoided another disaster.
In the second quarter, Cook walked up to the line of scrimmage to adjust the play, but something he said must have sounded like “snap the ball” to Tollison. The ball shot past Cook and was there for Florida to take it.
However, Cook recovered, picked up the ball, somehow escaped the pocket and threw it away. Peat ran for 28 yards on the next play to get the Tigers into the red zone, and Cody Schrader finished the drive by showing off his shiftiness with a 4-yard touchdown run.
A few plays later, Missouri’s defense came up big again. DJ Coleman got to Richardson, who tried to make a throw, but the ball slipped out of his hand at the last moment. Dameon Wilson, not assuming the play was dead, fell on the ball and put the Tigers in a position to score at the end of the half.
And they did just that. Cook was sacked on third down just outside the Florida 10, with 24 seconds left and no timeouts for MU. Inexplicably, Florida coach Billy Napier called a timeout and let Harrison Mevis take his time.
Mevis made a 28-yarder to even the score at halftime.
Missouri heads into its bye week next, with its homecoming game against Vanderbilt after that. The Tigers will take on the Commodores on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium.