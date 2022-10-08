Xzavier Henderson catches the ball

Florida's Xzavier Henderson catches the ball as Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. closes in Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Florida jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an interception return by cornerback Jaydon Hill and a field goal from kicker Adam Mihalek. The Gators went on to beat the Tigers 24-17.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice.

With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

