Sometimes, you can just tell.
You could tell when Luther Burden took a wildcat snap, saw minimal blocking and multiple defenders in front of him and just ran past everyone for a 17-yard gain. You could tell when he took a nearly-busted handoff during which the running back bumped into the quarterback for eight yards with minimal space. You could tell when he rescued a poor throw on an out route — a throw that probably should have been picked — for a first down. And you could tell when he broke four tackles in about four seconds, willing his way to his first career touchdown.
Four plays that probably should have been negative, or in the case of the out route, disastrous. But they wound up being four ways you could tell No. 3 is different.
“Yeah, I mean, I see it every day, to be honest with you,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I kind of knew what was coming, I just didn’t wanna build it up too much.”
Burden finished his first college game with 43 all-purpose yards on six touches. Yes, the yards are modest, but they don’t tell the whole story.
He made people miss almost every time he touched the ball. He looked like the fastest player on the field. He would have had another receiving touchdown if Brady Cook hit him on a go route in the first quarter; Burden created space between him and the cornerback, but the ball was under-thrown.
“I just wanted to touch the (end) zone real bad, bro,” Burden said. “It’s just instincts.”
None of Burden’s showing takes away from the night Dominic Lovett had for the Tigers, because it was a breakout game for him as well. The sophomore caught six passes for 72 yards, looking like the multi-level threat out of the slot Eli Drinkwitz suspected when he flipped Lovett’s commitment from Arizona State to Missouri.
“I didn’t know if y’all were watching or not,” Drinkwitz said after he was asked about Lovett. “Pretty good player in his own right. You know, obviously we tried to get him a couple touches early in the game to get him going.”
Still, Burden stole the show. Fair or not, he’s the top-five recruit in the country and he lived up to expectations. Let’s go through each of Burden’s touches, play-by-play.
First, Burden took the ball out of the wildcat. He faked to Lovett, who came in motion running right, and he started to his left. If Burden had the option to give it to his high school teammate, it looked like he should have taken it, because two unblocked defenders looked like they had him contained.
Until they didn’t. Burden hesitated and zoomed to the outside, breaking contain and gaining 17. In hindsight, those defenders had no chance.
His next carry came in the red zone, on the last play of the first quarter. He lined up as sort of a wing-back and was set for a hand-off, but the running back next to Cook accidentally ran into him. That delay can destroy a play, and it certainly threw off this one’s timing, but Burden found a seam anyway, shooting up the field, gaining eight and setting Missouri up for a touchdown soon after.
Burden’s first catch was an out route to the left side, and Cook threw a wobbler that flew too far away from the sideline. If Burden had kept going on his route, Louisiana Tech cornerback RJ Johnson could have made a break on the ball and potentially taken it back for six points.
Instead, Burden attacked the football like receivers are taught to do. He got to it before Johnson and kept his feet while the corner didn’t. Then he ran upfield. First down, Missouri.
“We should’ve thrown the under,” Drinkwitz said. “I was pretty ticked off at the quarterback about it, to be honest. But yeah, I mean good players make good plays.”
Late in the half, Burden lined up on the wing again and took a short pass from Cook just inside the 10. He caught the ball facing away from the end zone with no momentum whatsoever, but that didn’t matter.
Burden juked the first man, dropping him on his behind. Made the second man whiff almost completely with a similar move. Two more defenders hit him immediately after, but they just bounced right off. He dove past the goal line for the touchdown.
“He made three guys miss,” Drinkwitz said. “(Assistant coaches) were on the headsets talking about, ‘Hey, he’s gonna get tackled, what’s our third down call?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know!’”
In the second half, Burden took the ball up the middle from the one-yard line out of the wildcat formation. Lovett came in motion, but Burden said handing it to him wasn’t considered. What happened next seemed like a foregone conclusion.
Burden as the Tigers’ wildcat quarterback was a wrinkle in Drinkwitz’ game plan that few expected the third-year coach to feature so prominently. But when a coach has a player as talented as Burden, he’ll get him the ball any way he can.
“I just like direct-snapping the ball so I don’t have to worry about throwing it to him,” Drinkwitz said.
All that being said, Burden’s night was not flawless. He dropped a pass in the red zone, leading to an interception by Louisiana Tech’s Maki Carabin. Cook threw it a little higher and a little harder than perhaps it should have been, but it hit Burden’s hands.
Burden was also credited with a drop in the second quarter on a third-and-eight downfield play. He dropped two balls in the media-viewed portion of Missouri’s practice Tuesday as well.
“I learned that the game is way faster than high school,” Burden said. “That’s probably the main thing I learned.”
Burden’s performance wasn’t perfect. He was, again, playing his first college game. But he showed why his coaches, his teammates and Missouri fans think the world of him, and he showed how good he can be.