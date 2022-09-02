Sometimes, you can just tell.

You could tell when Luther Burden took a wildcat snap, saw minimal blocking and multiple defenders in front of him and just ran past everyone for a 17-yard gain. You could tell when he took a nearly-busted handoff during which the running back bumped into the quarterback for eight yards with minimal space. You could tell when he rescued a poor throw on an out route — a throw that probably should have been picked — for a first down. And you could tell when he broke four tackles in about four seconds, willing his way to his first career touchdown.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you