Missouri's request to move forward with architectural and engineering hires for its proposed indoor practice facility was unanimously approved by the UM System Board of Curators on Thursday.
A vote to fully approve the project will take place in May. Thursday's request was only for permission to move forward with hiring HOK, the Kansas City-based architectural firm selected by MU, in order to move forward with design and construction plans.
Ryan Rapp, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the UM System Office of Finance, presented the proposal to the board's finance committee. Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was also on the call and available to answer questions from the board.
The estimated basic service fees for the project — the hiring fees MU was requesting permission from the board to move forward with — are approximately $1.5 million, according to agenda documents for the meeting.
Missouri plans to fund the project entirely through donations, something curator Greg Hoberock said would be imperative to the project's approval later this year.
"If we don't raise the money, I will be a no vote when asking to fund the entire project," Hoberock said. "I don't think Jim is surprised by that statement."
So far, MU has received $20 million in gifts toward the total projected cost of $31.7 million for the project.
Curator Michael Williams first motioned to approve the proposal, and Robin Wenneker seconded. Hoberock then presented the motion to the full board, which approved the motion.