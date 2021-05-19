The The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved a $33.4 million, 86,400-square-foot indoor football practice facility Wednesday, UM spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed.
The budget and fundraising plan for the facility, which is to be funded by private donations, was initially approved by the board Dec. 6. The latest announcement from the board was the final rubber stamp required to greenlight the project.
“We are grateful for the donors who have stepped forward with transformational gifts in support of this significant project that will benefit not only Mizzou Football, but several of our other teams, too, in future years no matter the weather in Mid-Missouri,” MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a news release.
The facility will be located next to MU football’s South End Zone Complex and will include a full-length football field. The surface in the indoor facility that MU’s athletics teams currently use, the Devine Pavilion, is 70 yards long.
Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in the fall and be completed by December 2022.