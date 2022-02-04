University of Missouri System president and Mun Choi went on KCOU 88.1 FM on Friday to talk about the current state of Missouri football.
Choi is a football fan, having played linebacker at Mather High School on the north side of Chicago where he went to the city quarterfinals as a junior and was a captain his senior year.
“I didn’t have any special skills other than I could probably anticipate what the plays were,” Choi said on The Unwritten Rule, one of KCOU’s sports shows. “If you could do that and legally tackle low, even with a small-sized frame, you could do OK… There’s nothing like the smell of grass on a Friday afternoon when you’re playing football in Chicago.”
The Missouri Chancellor expressed confidence in the direction of coach Eliah Drinkwitz’ program. He said the Armed Forces Bowl loss to Army was a game Missouri could have won, especially if running back Tyler Badie and cornerback Akayleb Evans didn’t sit out the game to prepare for the NFL draft.
“The coach had all of the players focused on the right approach,” Choi said. “And we had some of our players that sat out — and we know the reason that they sat out, and I’m perfectly fine with it — it would have been a different outcome. And it really sets us up for next year, when we welcome such a great class of recruits to the university.”
Missouri hung close with Army despite arguably its two best players out but lost on a last-minute field goal and finished the season 6-7. Choi, though, lauded the team for finishing bowl eligible after a 2-3 start to the season, which included a blowout loss at home to Tennessee.
“I think it showed that Missouri players played with pride,” Choi said. “They were coached very well. And what a big turnaround from the beginning of the season when, you know, things were just gelling. And people were trying to figure out how to operate and run a football program during a pandemic.”
Asked what his favorite Missouri sports memory was from this past year, Choi pointed out the win that got the Tigers bowl eligible — beating Florida in overtime on a successful do-or-die two-point conversion.
He used the opportunity to join Drinkwitz in taking a jab at since-fired Florida coach Dan Mullen. After beating Missouri on Halloween in 2020, Mullen showed up at his postgame press conference dressed as Darth Vader.
“Wasn’t that good?” Choi said. “Especially with the coach that did the Darth Vader move, I think, two years ago. I said, ‘You know what? It’s good beating that team.'”