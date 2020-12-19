Before Saturday’s game, Mississippi State football averaged an FBS-worst 23.2 rushing yards per game. Against Missouri, it ran for 151.
It was that kind of night for Missouri’s shorthanded defense. With only three scholarship cornerbacks available because of injuries to Jarvis Ware and Ishmael Burdine, Mississippi State had its way on offense. Missouri allowed 446 total yards in a 51-32 onslaught in its regular season finale.
“I told our team nobody likes what happened and nobody wants to go out like that,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “We’re going to put our big boy pants on, face it, get some break for Christmas and come back and fight like hell to fix it.”
At first, the second half woes from Georgia didn’t seem to carry over to Missouri’s first drive of the game. The drive featured a double pass that began with quarterback Connor Bazelak throwing to receiver Tauskie Dove, who then found tight end Daniel Parker Jr. for 16-yard gain .
Larry Rountree III then punched it in for the score six plays later for a 7-0 Missouri lead. He was one of the bright spots for the Missouri offense, totaling 121 yards on the ground and two scores.
As expected, the Bulldogs came out slinging it. Quarterback Will Rogers completed only one pass on the team’s first six plays as MSU was forced to punt. On the ensuing kick, Cade Musser, who became the Missouri's punt returner after struggles on the unit early in the season, dropped the kick and Mississippi State recovered in the end zone.
On Missouri’s next play from scrimmage, the snap sailed by Bazelak for a loss of 16, and any hope of a bounce-back drive was lost.
“They clapped and the officials didn’t call it,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s happened to us four times this year and it hasn’t been called yet. That’s a big play, that’s a big miss and basically forced us to punt.”
Mississippi State went 62 yards on six plays on its next drive, capped off by a Rogers pass to Jaden Walley for the score.
“We have to be able to respond to the ebbs and flows of football games,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t do it tonight.”
Drinkwitz said that the defense wanted to “mix it up” and play man-to-man defense with some zone coverage sprinkled in.
“That was the plan and it wasn’t very effective,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri's offense didn't do itself any favors in the second quarter when it turned the ball over on downs and threw an interception. Both occurred while the Tigers were driving in Mississippi State territory.
The Bulldogs went on to score on their final four possessions of the half and took a 27-10 lead into halftime.
“You’re in coverage for a minute,” safety Joshuah Bledsoe said when asked about the most difficult aspect of Mississippi State’s offense. “Once the QB gets out of the pocket, it’s hard to stay on your man. We did the best we can, so I’m going to live with that.”
Things didn’t get any easier for Missouri’s defense when cornerback Jaylon Carlies was ejected for targeting early in the second half. The Bulldogs scored two plays later on a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Jo'quavious Marks.
Missouri’s opening day starting quarterback, Shawn Robinson, made his debut on defense after Carlies was tossed . Bazelak replaced Robinson at QB during the Tennessee game and has remained the starter since.
Robinson appeared on special teams against Georgia and , brought life to the depleted Missouri defense Saturday. The junior, who said that he hadn’t played defense since eighth grade, combined with Nick Bolton for a tackle for loss and had a press breakup in coverage. Late in the fourth quarter, he intercepted Rogers, something which Missouri capitalized on with a touchdown.
“They called his number and he answered,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri cut the lead to 34-18 with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion to Keke Chism. He finished as the team’s leading receiver with 64 yards. Bledsoe kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with an interception in the end zone, but Bazelak gave the ball right back with an interception of his own on the ensuing drive.
Drinkwitz said that on Bazelak’s three interceptions, he was looking to make a big play instead of taking the checkdown pass.
“That’s just growing pains,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s part of being in those situations. You can’t get it all back at one time and that’s what he was trying to do. He’ll learn from it.”
That ultimately sealed the Tigers' fate as the Bulldogs scored on the ensuing drive to make it 41-18. Bazelak would add a garbage time TD to tight end Niko Hea, but the game was well out of reach.
Missouri will await its bowl destination in Columbia on Sunday and then will go home for the holidays.
“Told our team (that we were) predicted to win two (games)," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously did not finish the way we wanted to, but we’ve earned ourselves respect and a chance to go to a bowl game. We’ll finish this season right.”