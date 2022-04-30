Former Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 13 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 118 overall. Evans, who transferred to Missouri from Tulsa, is headed to Twin Cities.
Evans was the third defensive back the Vikings drafted this weekend, along with Georgia safety Lewis Cine and Clemson corner Andrew Booth Jr.. Evans likely won't be forced into action right away in a cornerback room with Booth, Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson, instead getting a chance to develop from the sideline early in his career.
Evans spent four years at Tulsa before moving to Missouri as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2021 season. He had six pass breakups during his 11 games at Missouri, intercepting one during the Tigers’ season-opening win over Central Michigan.
At Tulsa, Evans made a name for himself by leading the Golden Hurricanes’ defense during the 2018 and 2020 seasons. He earned a trip to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine despite only being a two-star recruit out of high school.
Evans’ combination of length (6-foot-2 with 32-inch arms) and speed (4.46 seconds 40-yard dash) made him an appealing prospect for NFL teams, despite some flaws in his technique on tape. He posted a 9.56 Relative Athletic Score at the Combine, according to Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network. That made him No. 90 out of 2,001 cornerback prospects from 1987 to 2022.
Evans was the 14th cornerback drafted and the fifth from an SEC school. Florida's Kaiir Elam went in the first round, Auburn's Roger McCreary and Tennessee's Alontae Taylor went in the second and Mississippi State's Martin Emerson and LSU's Cordale Flott went in the third.