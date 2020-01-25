Missouri football picked up a commitment Saturday afternoon from Damon Hazelton Jr., a wide receiver graduate transfer out of Virginia Tech.

He led the Hokies with eight receiving touchdowns last season and totaled 1,329 receiving yards over the past two seasons.

Hazelton was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team selection in 2018 and an All-ACC honorable mention in 2019.

Missouri lost Johnathon Johnson and Jonathan Nance from last season’s receiving core, so there are holes to fill, but it is unclear whether Hazelton will be eligible to play in the upcoming season.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.