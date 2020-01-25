Missouri football picked up a commitment Saturday afternoon from Damon Hazelton Jr., a wide receiver graduate transfer out of Virginia Tech.
He led the Hokies with eight receiving touchdowns last season and totaled 1,329 receiving yards over the past two seasons.
Hazelton was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team selection in 2018 and an All-ACC honorable mention in 2019.
Missouri lost Johnathon Johnson and Jonathan Nance from last season’s receiving core, so there are holes to fill, but it is unclear whether Hazelton will be eligible to play in the upcoming season.